(Bloomberg) — With global regulators scrutinizing Microsoft Corp.’s $13 billion investment in OpenAI, the software giant has a simple argument it hopes will resonate with antitrust authorities: It’s worth taking a traditional stake in the buzzy startup. Since he is not the owner, he cannot do so if asked to control it.

When Microsoft negotiated an additional $10 billion investment in OpenAI in January, it opted for an unusual arrangement, people familiar with the matter said at the time. Instead of buying a share of the cutting-edge artificial intelligence lab, it struck a deal to receive about half of OpenAI’s financial returns until the investment was repaid up to a pre-determined threshold, one of the people said. The unconventional structure was coined because OpenAI is a limited for-profit company housed inside a non-profit organization.

However, it’s not clear that regulators see any difference. On Friday the UK Competition and Markets Authority said it was collecting information from stakeholders to determine whether the collaboration between the two companies threatens competition in the UK, which is home to Google’s AI research lab DeepMind. The US Federal Trade Commission is also investigating the nature of Microsoft’s investment in OpenAI and whether it may violate antitrust laws, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The inquiry is preliminary and the agency has not opened a formal investigation, according to the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss a confidential matter.

Microsoft did not report the transaction to the agency because the investment in OpenAI does not amount to control of the company under US law, the person said. OpenAI is a non-profit and acquisitions of non-corporate entities are not reported under US merger law, regardless of value. Agency officials are analyzing the situation and assessing what its options are.

“While the details of our agreement remain confidential, it is important to note that Microsoft does not own any part of OpenAI and is only entitled to a share in the profit distribution,” a Microsoft spokesperson said in a statement. Earlier on Friday, Microsoft President Brad Smith said, “The only thing that has changed is that Microsoft will now have a non-voting observer on OpenAI’s board.” He described its relationship with OpenAI as “very different” from the full acquisition of DeepMind by Google in the UK.

“Our partnership with Microsoft empowers us to advance our research and develop AI tools that are safe and beneficial for everyone, while remaining independent and operating competitively. Their non-voting board oversight does not provide them with governing authority or control over OpenAI’s operations, an OpenAI spokesperson said in a statement.

From the beginning, Microsoft and OpenAI worked hard to preserve the independence of both companies. Microsoft hoped to reassure investors and customers that it was not overly dependent on a single partner. OpenAI did not want employees, customers and other investors to think it was merely an outpost of Microsoft based in Redmond, Washington. The cautious position was reversed last month with the firing of OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and the near-implosion of the startup.

The Altman controversy demonstrated both Microsoft’s lack of control and its impact. Microsoft received notice within minutes that the OpenAI board planned to announce Altman’s removal, and that its executives were not consulted in the decision. Yet Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, along with other investors, played a key role in forcing the board to reverse its decision. At one point Microsoft said it would hire Altman and his OpenAI colleagues to create a new Microsoft AI unit.

Once Altman was reinstated as CEO, Microsoft executives debated the wisdom of taking a seat on the OpenAI board, people familiar with the matter said at the time. On the one hand, executives feared that a board seat or supervisor slot could attract the attention of regulators. Microsoft, on the other hand, wanted to keep a close eye on its partner and protect its investment – ​​an imperative that carried through to the day despite the risks.

Ultimately, Microsoft may face a world of regulatory headaches. Regulators in Europe are also paying attention, according to a spokesperson for the European Commission. For a transaction to be notified to the Commission under the EU Merger Regulation, it must involve a change of control on a permanent basis. The spokesperson said that although the transaction has not been formally notified, the Commission was monitoring the situation even before the management turmoil.

Last month, Germany’s competition authority said it was not subjecting Microsoft’s OpenAI investment to a merger review. But the regulator said they would block it only because OpenAI does not have a sufficient business in Germany. After reviewing the transaction and talking to the companies, the regulator found that the investment would give Microsoft a “material competitive impact” on the AI ​​company that could require investigation in the future if OpenAI expands its activities in Germany.

Bloomberg Intelligence antitrust analyst Jennifer Rhee said the partnership raises competition issues if Microsoft cuts its own AI research and development or the investment prevents OpenAI from partnering with rivals of the tech giant. Antitrust enforcers may also be concerned about Microsoft’s board supervisor because it would give Microsoft additional information on OpenAI’s plans, even though it would not have the authority to influence decisions.

-With the assistance of Thomas Seal and Samuel Stolton.

