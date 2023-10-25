When Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) entered into a multibillion relationship with OpenAI, it made a big bet that AI would change the way we work. With its latest quarterly results, this bet already seems to be paying off as the tech giant is increasingly incorporating AI into its offerings and, as a result, performing business processes with increased productivity. While it reported its last quarter, Microsoft singled out several well-known companies that use its AI services, such as Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB) and IKEA, this time it highlighted how its new tool How it is being used. Unlike Alphabet-owned Google (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL), which reported sustained cloud slowdowns, Microsoft ended its recession streak with Azure. But the latest results from both Google and Microsoft show that these tech giants have made quite a comeback after a challenging year.

Highlights of fiscal first quarter

For the quarter ended Sept. 30, revenue rose nearly 13% year over year to $50.12 billion. Net income increased 27% year-on-year to $22.29 billion, due to the successful implementation of initiatives to slow the growth of operating expenses. Operating expenses rose 1.3%, the slowest rate since 2016.

Additionally, Azure cloud revenue growth increased by 28% compared to the previous quarter after a two-year slowdown. On the other hand, its rival Google reported that Google Cloud revenue declined to 22.5% from 28% in the previous quarter. Google Cloud’s loss also overshadowed Alphabet’s better-than-expected earnings. The Intelligent Cloud division posted revenue of $24.26 billion, a 19% expansion.

The productivity and business processes unit reported revenue increased 13% year-over-year to $18.59 billion. The greater personal computing segment comprising Windows, Xbox, Bing and Surface generated revenue of $13.67 billion, representing growth of 3%. Microsoft also ended a streak of five quarters of year-over-year decline in Windows license sales.

Microsoft reported that it has 1 million paid CoPilot users. It also noted strong demand for its cybersecurity offering, Security CoPilot. Its AI Copilot add-on will become widely available for summarizing meetings and drafting emails starting November 1, at a monthly price of $30 in addition to its Office bundle.

The Teams communications app added 20 million monthly users, on top of the 300 million reported by Microsoft six months ago.

Microsoft continues to work on strengthening its “game”

On October 13, Microsoft finally completed its $68.7 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI). While its gaming hardware revenue declined, content, services, and overall gaming revenue increased. Although it did not form part of Activision’s fiscal first quarter results, it will be part of the upcoming quarter’s earnings and hence has been integrated into the positive outlook. With Activision’s expected growth in Xbox sales and the contribution of AI, revenue for the second quarter of the fiscal year is expected to grow 15% and come in between $60.4 billion and $61.4 billion.

Latest results confirm a technical reversal

With their latest results, Google and Microsoft showed that they have made quite a comeback. Overall, Microsoft checked all the right boxes with cloud, AI development, and gaming, getting the new fiscal year off to a strong start.

