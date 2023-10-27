Microsoft’s cloud recovery surpasses rivals Amazon, Google

(Bloomberg) — In the race to recover from a two-year slump in spending on cloud computing, Microsoft Corp. is catching up with its main rivals, Amazon.com Inc. And surpassing Google.

Microsoft’s Azure cloud business reported 29% sales growth in the September quarter, faster than analysts expected, due in part to corporate customers’ interest in new artificial intelligence products. In its own report earlier this week, on the same day, for the same period, Google parent Alphabet Inc. said in a more subdued tone that cloud clients were still in cost-cutting mode. And on Thursday, Amazon.com Inc. The cloud-revenue picture was mixed, with sales falling slightly short of estimates and operating income ahead of analysts’ predictions. Microsoft — which is No. 2 in the market, behind Amazon but ahead of Google — noted that it took cloud market share from competitors, but did not say which one. After an investment spree during the pandemic, businesses spent much of 2022 and 2023 doing what the biggest software companies euphemistically call “optimization” — making better use of the things they’re already paying for. And looking for places where they can save. This means the largest cloud providers are competing to win larger contracts in a more challenging environment, leaving them looking for ways to entice businesses, including by offering the latest artificial intelligence-based products. Contains those that promise to increase efficiency.

“The world is going to be driven by rapidly growing workloads in the cloud,” said Stephen Slowinski, an analyst at BNP Paribas’ Exxen. “CEOs make these decisions based on discretion, and right now they are still cautious.”

The new interest in developing and running AI applications has certainly influenced recent corporate decisions about which cloud partner to sign with. Microsoft offers ways to work with many AI tools, and has gained a reputation as a leader in the emerging field due to its partnership with OpenAI, which creates the popular ChatGPT program for generating content. That alliance helped boost new customer growth, Microsoft said — a service called Azure OpenAI, which lets Microsoft’s cloud customers use the startup’s technology for their own applications, has attracted more than 11,000, 18,000 customers. Attracted more customers. Microsoft has invested $13 billion in OpenAI and serves as its cloud provider, which also benefits Microsoft from the company’s growing need for computing power. Amazon, for its part, is trying to appeal to customers with a diverse menu of options as well. Partnership with AI developer Anthropic, which builds cloud chatbots. Alphabet Inc.-owned Google says it’s a popular choice among larger companies and AI startups, with CEO Sundar Pichai saying on a conference call that more than 60% of the world’s 1,000 largest companies are Google Cloud customers, As well as “more than half of all funded generic AI startups.”

Amazon Chief Executive Officer Andy Jassy told analysts on the e-commerce giant’s conference call Thursday that generative AI represents a “tens of billions” of dollars of opportunity for the company’s cloud unit Amazon Web Services, which he said in his former role. I drove in. AWS revenue growth was 12%, the same pace as last quarter. But operating income exceeded analysts’ expectations by about $1.3 billion, pushing the operating margin for the cloud unit — which accounts for all of the company’s profits — to its highest level since the first quarter of 2022.

On a conference call with reporters, Amazon Chief Financial Officer Brian Olsavsky said some companies are still working on “optimization,” but the pace is “starting to slow down.” Some businesses are making new commitments to AWS, he said, or restarting projects that were previously put on hold. In a follow-up call with analysts, the company said many new deals with customers were signed at the end of the third quarter and will not be reflected as revenue until the current period. The comments helped lift Amazon shares in late trading Thursday. At Microsoft, a 29% surge in sales of Azure cloud services outpaced 26% growth in the previous quarter, sending the company’s stock higher in New York trading the next day. CFO Amy Hood said that although “optimization trends” were similar to the previous quarter, consumption – a measure of the amount of Azure services used – was better than expected, and the company increased the number of contracts valued at more than $10 million. Saw. For both Azure and Office cloud services.

Google’s cloud unit, which includes both AWS and Azure infrastructure services and combines results from productivity software, saw growth of 22% in the quarter compared with a year earlier. This is a slowdown from the previous quarter’s growth. Unit sales were $8.4 billion, short of Wall Street’s estimate of $8.6 billion. Profit was also less than expected. Alphabet President Ruth Porat said in an interview that some customers’ belt-tightening had hurt unit sales. Shares fell 9.5% the next day, their biggest decline since March 2020.

Max Willens of Insider Intelligence said, “Cloud computing is a much more complex business than advertising and Google faces stiff competition in it.” “While its foothold among AI startups may bear fruit in the long run, it isn’t currently helping Google Cloud do enough to satisfy investors.”

