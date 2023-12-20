Microsoft's Bill Gates bets all on generative AI for 2024, says it will 'supercharge the innovation pipeline'

What you need to know

Former Microsoft CEO Bill Gates says that 2024 will be the year of AI.

He says that technology is practically taking over the world, and it will become more profound as the years go by and more people will adopt AI.

The Gates Foundation primarily focuses on using technology to address health issues affecting poor countries, such as AIDS and TB.

There is no doubt that this year has been a big one for generic AI given the many inventions and advancements. AI-powered tools like ChatGPT, Microsoft’s CoPilot (formerly Bing Chat), Bing Image Creator, and others have completely revolutionized the way I work (but that’s a story for another day).

I believe this sentiment is echoed by a large number of people, including former Microsoft CEO Bill Gates. Looking ahead to that year, as we head towards 2024 in the next few days, Gates wrote a letter highlighting how AI will shape the future.

Gates sees the future through the eyes of his young granddaughter. This is because this is essentially the generation that will inherit “Full-fledged” AI-powered world, While many may argue that the technology is still new, we have already seen its impact on various industries including computing, medicine, education, and others.

Of course, a cloud of worry hangs over most users, primarily due to the lack of guardrails along with privacy issues revolving around the emerging technology. The Biden-Harris administration has already addressed some of these issues through an executive order, which has begun to take shape. It recently halted NVIDIA shipments to China due to security concerns. The US government immediately issued a statement saying that the move was made to establish control over AI chips, not to derail the country’s economy. However, the country has set its sights on GPU recycling factories for its AI chip needs.

Bill Gates compares the emergence of AI to the time when the Internet became available. He looks back at the trajectory the technology took from the beginning, to everyone with an email address and access to tools to scrape the web.

We are just at the beginning of this change. It’s an exciting and confusing time, and if you haven’t yet thought about how to best use AI, you’re not alone. I thought I would use the AI ​​tool for the Foundation’s strategy reviews this year, which required reading hundreds of pages of briefing material that the AI ​​could accurately summarize for me. But old habits are hard to break, and I prepared for them like I always do. Bill Gates

Bill Gates: The future of AI looks bright

Gates talks about his investment in innovation while working at Microsoft and now working at the Gates Foundation with his wife, Melinda. He clearly said that this is the main reason why there has been a lot of progress in all spheres of our lives in the last few years.

Noting that innovation has contributed to the emergence of significant advances in electricity, cars, planes and medicine over the years, he highlighted his favorite innovation story, where the number of children dying before the age of five halved Is from 2000. He attributed this success to innovation, as it helped scientists create efficient and effective vaccines that are safe and affordable for all.

Bill Gates, through the Gates Foundation, intends to further explore the technology and optimize its capabilities to create new medicines by combining large amounts of data and AI tools to speed up the process.

According to Gates:

“Some companies are already working on cancer drugs developed this way. But a key priority of the Gates Foundation in AI is to ensure that these tools also address health problems that plague the world, such as AIDS, TB, and malaria. Affecting the poorest the most.”

To this end, Gate Foundation is exploring several AI innovations with its partners to leverage these technologies to improve living conditions in low-income areas.

What are your views on AI? Do you think the guardrails in place are enough to stop it from getting out of control? Tell us in the comments.

Source: www.windowscentral.com