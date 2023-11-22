Microsoft: We are ready to pay all OpenAI employees to join us

Microsoft says it is prepared to hire OpenAI employees, some of whom make more than $1 million, if they leave.

Microsoft CTO Kevin Scott tweeted the proposal today after more than 95% of OpenAI employees signed a letter threatening to resign from the San Francisco lab unless ousted CEO Sam Altman takes over as chief executive. Don’t come back as.

“To my partners at OpenAI: We have seen your petition and appreciate your desire to join Sam Altman in Microsoft’s new AI Research Lab,” Scott wrote, “Know that if necessary, you have a role at Microsoft that matches your compensation and advances our collective mission.”

The tweet confirms that Microsoft will attempt to engage OpenAI employees if it fails to reinstate Altman as CEO. Last Friday, OpenAI’s board abruptly fired Altman with little explanation. In response, hundreds of OpenAI employees, including top executives, are signing a letter calling for Altman’s return and the complete dismissal of OpenAI’s current four-member board.

“Microsoft has assured us that this new subsidiary has positions for all OpenGL employees, should we choose to join,” the letter said. Put signature on 743 out of 770 by OpenAI employees.

Microsoft says it will also appoint Altman to lead a new advanced AI research team at the company, essentially ensuring that OpenAI’s core team remains partners despite the executive turmoil. But it is unclear whether Altman will join Microsoft or return to his former company. According to the report, Altman is still in talks with OpenAI’s board to return as CEO, but only if the board is overhauled.

