Microsoft upgrades Copilot with OpenAI’s GPT-4 Turbo, DALL-E 3 – and more

Nine months after Microsoft launched its popular AI chatbot Bing Chat, the company rebranded it with a new name – Copilot. Now Microsoft is introducing new features to Copilot that further improve AI performance.

In a blog post, Microsoft revealed new features that users can expect to see in 2024, and even some you can take advantage of now that expand the chatbot’s capabilities in many different aspects. Will expand.

The most notable upgrade is that Copilot will soon be able to use OpenAI’s latest model, GPT-4 Turbo, to generate responses. Currently, the feature is being tested with select users and according to Microsoft, it will be more widely integrated into Copilot in the coming weeks.

First announced at OpenAI’s DevDay, GPT-4 Turbo pushes the boundaries of its chatbot in two ways: by adding knowledge of world events up to April 2023, and with a 128k context window that lets it respond to more than 300 events in a single prompt. Allows text to be fitted to pages. ,

OpenAI has not yet included ChatGPT with GPT-4 Turbo, so Microsoft’s move to include it in Copilot is important, especially for those who could benefit from advanced capabilities for their everyday workflows.

Another significant Copilot upgrade is that it will now have an updated version of DALL-E 3, which will allow the creation of higher quality and more accurate images. Users can start taking advantage of it now by visiting bing.com/create or using Copilot.

According to the company, to optimize multi-modal prompts on Copilot, Microsoft is combining GPT-4 with Bing image search and web search data to better understand image queries. This new capability will be available soon.

If you turn to CoPilot for technical tasks like math and coding, you’re in luck. Microsoft is working on a new capability – Code Interpreter – that allows users to leverage CoPilot for complex tasks including more precise calculations, coding, data analysis, mathematics and more.

This capability is still in the feedback-gathering stage, but Microsoft plans to make it widely available soon.

Microsoft Edge users will soon be able to use Copiot to rewrite content from most websites with Inline Compose with the Rewrite menu feature. Users will simply select the text they want to rewrite and CoPilot will do the job.

Finally, Bing Search is getting a new Deep Search feature powered by GPT-4 that can help users explore topics in more depth by providing more robust and comprehensive answers to their search queries.

