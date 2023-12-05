Microsoft upgrades Copilot with OpenAI’s GPT-4 Turbo and DALL-E 3

The year is coming to an end, but there’s still plenty of time for more AI news. Microsoft has just announced that its Copilot AI chatbot is integrating with OpenAI’s latest model, GPT-4 Turbo, and image generator DALL-E 3, among other upgrades. This should drastically improve the overall performance of the service just in time for its one year anniversary/birthday. Wait, do AI chatbots have birthdays?

First, OpenAI’s latest and greatest is the big language model. GPT-4 Turbo integration will allow CoPilot users to tackle complex tasks that would have driven previous iterations of the software into madness. The previous generation allowed only 50 pages of text as data input, while GPT-4 Turbo accepts up to 300 pages. Final result? More meaningful answers to questions. The integration is currently being tested by select users, with wider availability expected in the next few weeks.

There is also integration with the latest DALL-E 3 models. This chatbot produces higher quality images than ever before and, more importantly, with greater respect for accuracy. In other words, the image must often match the prompt. This tool is already available to Copilot users, and you can check it out here.

More features are coming to Co-Pilot near you. The inline compose tool now includes a rewrite menu that lets you select a block of text, after which the bot rewrites it for you. This shouldn’t cause any problems in schools at all (this was sarcasm). This tool is coming to all Edge users in the near future.

Coders are also getting some love with a new feature set called Code Interpreter. Microsoft is largely silent on the details here, but says it will enable users to perform complex tasks like “data analysis, visualization, math” and, of course, garden variety coding. The code interpreter is currently in beta, with a wider release planned in the near future.

Finally, Bing Search is getting a GPT-4 powered upgrade. This should allow expanded search queries for complex topics with customized results. Microsoft wrote a blog post explaining how this upgrade works. In short, it searches multiple variations of the query simultaneously and automatically files away the useless information.

