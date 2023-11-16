Microsoft unveils new AI tools Copilot Azure, Copilot for Service, and Copilot Studio at Ignite event techcrunch

Copilot, Microsoft’s brand of generative AI technologies, promises to be a big money maker for the company, with one analyst predicting it could generate $10 billion in annual revenue by 2026. Despite a staggered and somewhat confusing rollout, 40% of companies in the Fortune 100 were testing Copilot, according to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. Meanwhile, Forrester predicts that 6.9 million US knowledge workers will use Copilot in some form in 2024.

And so Microsoft’s quest to evolve the technology continues.

During Microsoft Ignite 2023, the company unveiled three new Copilot offerings to its software and services portfolio: Copilot for Azure, Copilot for Services, and Copilot in Dynamics 365 Guides. The company also launched Copilot Studio, a new platform that provides tools to connect Copilot for Microsoft 365 — apps like Excel, Word, and PowerPoint, as well as Microsoft’s Edge browser and Windows — to third-party data. Does.

Copilot for Azure

Copilot for Azure, now available in preview, is Microsoft’s answer to the recently announced Duet AI in Google Cloud. Like Google’s AI, Copilot for Azure takes the form of a chat-powered assistant for cloud customers, suggesting configurations for apps and environments and helping with troubleshooting by identifying potential issues and solutions.

“Microsoft Copilot for Azure is integrated directly into the Azure portal, where IT teams work,” Erin Chappell, CVP of Azure core product and design, told TechCrunch in an email interview. “Through the unified chat experience, they can easily ask questions, get information about their workloads, infrastructure and cloud functionality, and take action.”

Copilot for Azure “Copilot, how many cloud resources do I have?” Can answer questions like. Copilot can handle more complex questions and requests like “Copilot, which data store should I use for my application?” and “CoPilot, create a command-line interface to perform this action.” (Imagine OpenAI’s ChatGPIT, but for Azure-related tasks.) Leveraging a combination of generative AI models, particularly large language models (LLMs), CoPilot for Azure builds on technical documentation and users’ personal setup and policies. Receives knowledge from.

“Using the power of LLM, Copilot runs logic on the customer’s data that we have in Azure… which defines everything that’s deployed and running for that customer and all of its features,” Chappell said. ” “We’re looking at things like metrics and monitoring data so customers can ask questions and understand patterns in their data.”

But given that generative AI is prone to mistakes, can Copilot be trusted in Azure? Maybe – at least depending on your risk tolerance. Chappell says users can always ask Copilot in Azure how it arrived at a recommendation or explain its reasoning.

“Currently,” Chappell said, “we envision that customers will use Copilot for Azure in four activities: designing (configuring the right services for their applications and environment), operating (answering questions , … writing commands and acting on their behalf), troubleshooting (organizing data in Azure services for insights) and optimizing (improving cost, scalability, security and reliability through recommendations for their environment) .

Chappell claims that Copilot for Azure has already been used by more than 15,000 internal users and “a handful” of private preview customers. “As we learn through the preview, we’ll continue to add to the skill, expanding the ways it can help,” he said.

copilot for service

The co-pilot for the service is a different animal. Designed for customer service use cases, it integrates with customer relationship management (CRM) software, including Microsoft’s own Dynamics 365, Salesforce, SAP, Workday, and ServiceNow, to answer sales-related questions and suggest next steps. integrates with.

Co-Pilot for the service – which can be embedded at the Windows desktop level or deployed through Microsoft Teams – typically connects to customer service agents using company websites, knowledge articles, offline databases and more. Can answer the questions asked. Those same agents can ask CoPilot for Service to provide account and case information from the CRM system when – and in theory, where – they need it.

The functionality seems a bit limited at launch, but Microsoft has promised a lot more as the service evolves. The company says that soon, Copilot for the service will be able to make proactive recommendations for creating or updating existing “knowledge assets” (like articles) based on emails, customer service cases, Teams chats, and more. And it will enrich email summaries and drafts in Outlook and meeting recaps in Teams with data from CRM, giving users the ability to view and update CRM records directly in Outlook and Teams and manage case wrap-ups, meeting scheduling. Tasks like task follow can be automated. -Adding up and new contacts.

Readers will recall that Microsoft introduced CoPilot, a customer service-focused version of CoPilot, to Dynamics 365 Customer Service in March with a comparable feature set. So what is the difference between the two? Well, minimal – except that the service comes with Copilot for Microsoft 365 and can be customized through the new Copilot Studio. (More about Copilot Studio below.)

Microsoft says Copilot for the service will be available in public preview in early December, priced at $50 per user per month. (This is higher than the pricing for Microsoft’s Microsoft 365 Copilot, which starts at $30 per user per month — likely reflecting the steep cost of running AI models at scale.) The company aims for general availability in Q1 2024. Is.

Copilot in Dynamics 365 guide

The CoPilot in Dynamics 365 guide may be one of Microsoft’s more ambitious CoPilot launches.

Designed to work best on the company’s HoloLens 2 headset, with support for mobile devices to follow, CoPilot in Dynamics 365 guides summarize potentially useful information for frontline workers. Uses generative AI for and translates those summaries into overlays on the devices they’re maintaining.

Using CoPilot in Dynamics 365 Guides, employees can point to or view a component and ask questions like “What is the torque limit for these bolts?”, “What direction does this part fit?” You can ask questions like. and “Walk me through the steps to take apart this filtration unit.” The Co-Pilot will recognize what is being referred to or pointed at and provide answers, projecting instructions on HoloLens 2’s heads-up display.

The more information the co-pilot can access in Dynamics 365 Guides (e.g. technical documents, Internet of Things sensors, service records, operational data, notes, transcripts, training materials, etc.), the more domain- and company-specific questions he or she can answer. Can answer, Microsoft says. The OpenAI generative AI models underpinning the service understand what’s in HoloLens 2’s camera and show images – or even read summaries out loud – to clarify particular steps and solutions.

It’s all very interesting, like a science fiction, “Minority Report.” But I doubt the new copilot will work extremely As promised by Microsoft. It is difficult enough for generic AI to understand images and text, much less deal with imperfect viewing conditions (e.g. dimly lit, smoky factories) and specialized machinery.

Microsoft’s decision to launch Copilot in Dynamics 365 Guides in a first private preview with “a limited set of customers and capabilities” suggests that there are indeed some kinks to be worked out. However, the color got me curious. I’m curious to see where this co-pilot goes — and how it measures up to the efforts of various startups in the service sector.

Copilot Studio

CoPilot Studio – The last of today’s CoPilot-related announcements – is Microsoft’s effort to make its CoPilot products more extensible for business customers. Microsoft telegraphed Copilot fine-tuning, a key feature of Copilot Studio, some time ago, but the emergence of countless generic AI-powered chatbot builders — many of which can connect LLM to proprietary company data — no doubt Pressure has been applied.

With web-based Copilot Studio, now available in public preview for existing Copilot for Microsoft 365 customers, an enterprise can use Copilot for Microsoft 365 and Copilot for Service to integrate data into their CRM, enterprise resource management systems, and other databases. It can provide access to and store data using prebuilt connectors or ones it creates itself. (Microsoft plans to expand Copilot Studio’s controls to additional Copilots at some point, but it’s starting with just these few.) Through Copilot Studio, customers can also ensure that Copilot is always in the Answer questions (e.g., onboarding questions) a certain way, and – arguably more importantly – create and publish your own tailored “copilot.”

“CoPilot Studio plays a key role in Microsoft’s CoPilot strategy,” Omar Aftab, vice president of Conversational AI at Microsoft, told TechCrunch via email. “What Microsoft has heard from customers is that they want to customize and extend Co-Pilot for enterprise-specific scenarios with their unique business processes and data. Now, with Copilot Studio, they can do so with ease. Similarly, customers who want to create their own custom standalone Copilot experience can now do so and publish it on the channel of their choice.’

Any user with the appropriate license can tap Copilot Studio to create a custom Copilot – for example a chatbot for expense management – ​​by describing it in natural language. Copilot Studio will provide a starting point and ship Copilot to a “canvas” UI with collaboration tools, among them a commenting system and side-by-side coding views that can be used to refine it.

Customers can create co-pilots that filter specific datasets for particular teams or users. Or they can connect a co-pilot to an automation, plug-in, or third-party service to initiate tasks or workflows.

Once finalized in Copilot Studio, Copilot can be deployed across multiple channels, including websites and social media platforms. A dashboard shows the status of running Copilots and who is creating and customizing them, as well as controls for securing Copilot data using access policies and managing deployment environments.

“CoPilot Studio exposes the full end-to-end lifecycle for CoPilot within a single pane – you can build, deploy, analyze, and manage CoPilot from a single web experience,” Aftab said. “And because it’s software as a service, everything you create goes live instantly.”

Given the company’s recent struggles on this front, one has to wonder whether Microsoft has the data center capacity to host countless numbers of custom co-pilots. But Microsoft is nothing if not convincing – it’s offering Copilot Studio as a purchasable capacity-based license, with the goal of driving adoption of not only the Copilot ecosystem but the ever-growing Azure product lineup.

