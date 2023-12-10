Microsoft tried to hide its power over OpenAI. The Sam Altman drama ruined it.

Dismissal and reappointment of OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Microsoft’s months-long effort to avoid antitrust regulators investigating its massive investment in startups has failed.

The world’s largest software maker has invested billions of dollars in startups since 2019. 10 billion dollar deal which secured Microsoft 49% of OpenAI’s future profits, subject to certain financial milestones.

It is difficult to keep such large business partnerships away from the intense scrutiny of antitrust regulators. Leena Khan The FTC has shown a clear interest in preventing big tech companies from gobbling up new potential rivals. Microsoft still tried.

deliberately avoiding investigation

One of Microsoft’s top concerns with OpenAI has been and continues to be antitrust, according to a person familiar with the startup and its leadership. Both companies are dedicated to “very deliberately maintaining a wall between us,” this person said.

Many OpenAI announcements were not shared with Microsoft, and when they were shared, both companies would make sure not to announce anything at or too close together.

Day-to-day business transactions and operations were not generally disclosed by OpenAI, nor were many of the issues or discussions between OpenAI leadership and the startup’s board disclosed.

“This was all done deliberately to avoid antitrust investigations,” the person said.

operational ‘friction’

This, despite the fact that it created more operational “friction” in the partnership, said this person, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive matters, “which is a lot.”

Friction is a polite term that arose out of Altman’s shock exit in November. Microsoft received little warning about the board’s intention to fire Altman allegations Due to lack of candor.

Leaders like Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and its CTO Kevin Scott did not communicate much with OpenAI’s independent board, but they were in regular contact with Altman and other OpenAI senior executives.

“The leadership spent more time in the presence of Kevin and Satya than the board,” the person said. “Too much.”

‘evil Empire’

A longtime Microsoft insider said the company has been skeptical of antitrust issues since those days It was known as the “Evil Empire” and fought a major antitrust lawsuit over the bundling of Internet Explorer with the Windows operating system. Under Nadella’s leadership, Microsoft has achieved a great deal of success. Effective strategy to avoid antitrust investigation , It also recently bypassed regulators to buy Activision-Blizzard.

Now, with Altman’s dramatic return, Microsoft’s role in negotiations over his reinstatement and its new position as an “observer” of a mostly new board, the company is finding itself under the antitrust microscope.

‘Actual Control’

The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority said on Friday taking a preliminary look On the implications of Microsoft’s investment in OpenAI, including whether OpenAI has “material influence” or “actual control” over OpenAI. FTC is also watching According to Bloomberg, in the wake of the Altman fiasco, the alliance is being watched more closely.

An OpenAI spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment. Microsoft President Brad Smith said that the partnership with OpenAI has “fostered more AI innovation and competition” and that its new supervisor position on the board is “the only thing” that has changed between the two companies. Chief communications officer Frank Shaw said that Microsoft “does not own any part” of OpenAI.

Nadella’s role

Microsoft leaders received a warning just minutes before the announcement of Altman’s dismissal, Insiders said at the time , and company leaders have since reiterated that they were surprised by the decision. A longtime Microsoft insider said this bodes well for Microsoft in any potential future antitrust cases.

“The fact that Sam was fired and Microsoft knew nothing about that decision shows whether Microsoft has the ability to control OpenAI,” the person said.

Of course, Nadella then played a major role in Altman’s comeback. Altman and Nadella remained in touch after Altman’s ouster, Chairman and co-founder Greg Brockman showed solidarity, and most of OpenAI’s staff resigned. is threatening to do the same – However Very little did they want this , Nadella agreed to give Altman and Brockman their own research arm at Microsoft if he could not negotiate their return to OpenAI.

back to the basics

With Altman now returning as CEO of OpenAI, Microsoft leaders are back to basics and working hard publicly distance yourself from the company From its relationships to the startup and its operations.

At Microsoft’s annual shareholder meeting on Thursday, Nadella said that, while its OpenAI partnership has given the company a “leading frontier model,” it is also working on separate internal AI projects, like a language model called Phi. It also offers open-source models, including Mistral, on Azure. llama and Foghere, all of which compete with OpenAI’s models and tools, he said.

Chief Financial Officer of Microsoft amy hood During the meeting, it was emphasized that the company has AI partners in addition to OpenAI. “We are working with many other companies and partners in the AI ​​space,” he said.

One explanation is that Microsoft wanted to calm investor concerns following the uproar over Altman’s ouster. Another explanation is that Microsoft is keen to show antitrust regulators that OpenAI is an independent company, and not controlled by the software giant.

‘jumping the gun’

That level of control will be an element of any antitrust review of its deal with OpenAI, according to a person familiar with government operations.

If the company is found to have exerted de facto control over OpenAI or shared competitive information with the startup before notifying the FTC, it could be fined what is known as a “”. jump the gun ,” one of the easier FTC rules to enforce, said a person familiar with the government actions. Such fines could exceed $50,000 per day of violation.

“Which might explain why they’re trying to avoid the appearance of coordination now,” this person said.

Large deals like Microsoft’s investment in OpenAI often require reporting to federal regulators, and sometimes trigger an investigation.

Microsoft chose not to report the deal to regulators, partly because OpenAI was a relatively small business until ChatGPT took the world by storm a year ago. Nowadays, Microsoft emphasizes that In fact OpenAI doesn’t own any part of it. Instead, the software giant says it only has the rights to future earnings from the startup.

A person familiar with the matter told BI that even some lawyers at the company representing OpenAI are confused about what Microsoft’s legal relationship is with the startup.

