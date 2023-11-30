Microsoft to invest £2.5 billion in UK to boost AI plans

Microsoft has unveiled plans to invest £2.5 billion over the next three years to expand datacenters for artificial intelligence (AI) across the UK.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak praised the move, calling it “a turning point for the future of AI infrastructure and development in the UK”.

The tech giant said it is committed to more than doubling its UK datacentre footprint.

This will include bringing more than 20,000 advanced graphics processing units (GPUs) to the UK by 2026, which are used for machine learning and AI model development.

Breaking News 🚨 £2.5 billion investment in UK AI infrastructure @Microsoft, Powering the discovery of new medicines and tackling global challenges like climate change by connecting research centers to high-performance computing. pic.twitter.com/Td8VimoNSf – HM Treasury (@hmtreasury) 30 November 2023

Microsoft said it planned to expand sites in London and Cardiff, and was also considering “potential expansion into Northern England”.

The US firm said the investment would “help train more than one million people for the AI ​​economy”, while it also promised to support government and universities as well as AI security and research efforts.

Brad Smith, vice president and president of Microsoft, said: “Microsoft as a company is committed to ensuring that the UK as a country has world-leading AI infrastructure, easy access to the skills people need, and security. There should be comprehensive protection for.”

Mr Sunak said: “The UK launched a global conversation on AI earlier this month, and Microsoft’s historic investment is proof that we can harness the economic and scientific benefits of AI to expand its boundaries. Playing a leading role.”

Claire Barclay, Chief Executive Officer of Microsoft UK, said: “The pace of change in AI demands action today to build a prosperous future for the UK tomorrow.

“Today marks the largest investment in the UK in our more than 40-year history.”

It comes months after Microsoft criticized UK regulators and lobbied the government after a proposed deal to buy computer game giant Activision Blizzard was blocked earlier this year.

However, the Competition and Markets Authority later cleared the case after Microsoft came back with changes.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com