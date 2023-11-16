Microsoft Teams gets AI-powered home decorator, voice isolation in Ignite 2023 techcrunch

During Microsoft’s Ignite 2023 event, the company’s annual IT pro conference, several interesting updates were revealed for Teams, its Slack-like collaboration and messaging service.

Among the dozens of updates here, some of the highlights are the early rollout of Voice Isolation, an AI-powered noise reduction feature that can not only reduce repetitive noises in the background but also drown out other people’s voices. , and a new “Decorate your background” feature that can look at the room you’re working in and then spruce it up by clearing clutter or adding plants to the wall.

“Decorate your background” will definitely steal the spotlight. It sounds like users will be able to choose from a variety of enhancements to their work environment, but the real promise here is that you’ll never have to clean out your home office again (unless someone wants you to join Google Meet or Slack. Doesn’t invite you to call, of course).

The voice isolation feature is rolling out now and will be generally available in early 2024, while “decorate your background” will be available in Teams Premium early next year.

Meanwhile, Microsoft also announced that immersive spaces in Teams, a relic of 2021’s Metaverse hype, will be generally available in January, allowing users to participate in these meetings in various 3D environments and play interactive games, like virtual marshmallows. Will be able to create avatars to fry and throw. Beanbags (yes, these are the things Microsoft specifically mentioned in their announcement).

Microsoft Mesh, its tool for creating these immersive spaces, will also be generally available in January.

Hope you never have to use it.

However, some of the more useful new features are customizable emoji reactions, the ability to forward chats, create a group chat profile picture, and add a private second phone number for a select group of callers. There are also new keyboard shortcuts to manage Teams more effectively (e.g. Alt + Shift + D to set your status to Do Not Disturb) and some new tools for IT.

Earlier this year, Microsoft launched a re-architected Teams app for Windows and Mac. Now, the web experience on Edge and Chrome will also get some of these benefits, with Microsoft promising double the performance while using 50% less memory.

For more Microsoft Ignite 2023 coverage:

This story was originally published Nov. 15 at 8 a.m. PT and was updated at 3:10 p.m. PT.

Source: techcrunch.com