Microsoft Suddenly Did Something Very Simple and It’s Ridiculously Helpful

Often, we accept the imperfections of a piece of technology and simply tolerate them.

It’s a bit like how we accept some work colleagues.

Yes, they may bother us once or twice, but they play an important – and often thankless – role, a role that would be difficult to find someone less annoying.

Which brings me, quite naturally, to today’s topic: Microsoft.

I can’t deny that, at times, I have tolerated Microsoft’s presence because some of its stuff performs common tasks quite well. For example, consider Word and PowerPoint.

And then there’s Hotmail.

Yes, I signed up for a Hotmail account at a very young age – or, rather, at a very early stage of Internet hegemony. And I’m sticking with it because I like my email address and the Hotmail service, now known as Outlook, has rarely had a catastrophic outage.

failing the junk test



However, there have been times when the prevalence of junk mail has exceeded my tolerance level.

One of those periods was very recent. I suddenly started receiving junk mail that appeared not only in my Junk Mail folder, but scattered throughout my inbox.

The more I marked it as phishing, the more it reappeared like a self-replicating cockroach.

Of course, email services seem so low on the priority list of tech companies that there’s no point complaining. One accepts and one makes a deal.

One problem I have with Hotmail is that, sometimes, legitimate emails are forcibly sent to my junk mail folder. This means I regularly check that folder to see if anyone worthwhile has attempted to communicate – or whether some PR person has attempted to seduce me: “World first. An AI driven by another AI.,

That’s the thing about junk mail folders. They take the work. Not only are you trying to identify legitimate emails, you are also dealing with extremely clever fraudsters.

Sometimes, you have to open a specific email to be sure it’s bad. It seems to me that the easiest way is to just look at the sender’s email address and it will likely be a garbled fabrication that has nothing to do with the claimed sender’s name or company.

All this is annoyingly time consuming.

An example of inner talent



But someone at Microsoft–could it have been an intern? – It was a wonderful idea.

Suddenly, the look of my junk mail folder is different. The “From” column contains not only the name of the (alleged) sender, but also enough of the email address for me to see if the email is legitimate.

This has only happened in the last week or so, but it causes my morning worries to skyrocket with joy every time I go to that folder.

Screenshot by Chris Matyczyk/ZDNET

Now, instead of wondering, even if momentarily, whether Netflix support has contacted me urgently, I can immediately see that the email came from the email address “siobhan_macguigan_75545@technologies.”

And even though I momentarily wondered why Angie’s List was contacting me, I can now immediately see that the alleged Angie’s email address is “[email protected].”

it’s nothing



It is easy to dismiss such changes as minor.

However, personally, I have found it extremely useful and even encouraging.

Often, the people behind tech products don’t always think through them before launching them. They don’t always consider the true points of irritation once a product is launched. Sometimes, products are tested only by internal tech company people instead of real, normal people from the outside world.

And many products, once launched, are limited to just making money and achieving minimum viable goals.

Yet here it is quite the opposite. Someone took a little time to make a small change to achieve a significant improvement – ​​and on a product that many people use the most, yet consider the most mundane.

I contacted Microsoft to ask if this was really a new idea and to find out who was the brains behind it.

A Microsoft spokesperson was happy to ask when I asked, but would only say: “Yes, this is a new feature released this month that is designed to make it easier for users to identify unwanted emails. It allows users to “This is part of a broader initiative to help better manage spam email.”

I still want to believe that a lifelong Hotmail-loving intern was behind it.

