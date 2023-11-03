Microsoft stock is up 45% YTD and outperformed consensus in Q1

Bletchley, England – November 2: UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Microsoft Chairman Brad , [+] Smith will attend the AI ​​Security Summit at Bletchley Park in Bletchley, England on November 2, 2023. (Photo by Toby Melville – WPA Pool/Getty Images) getty images

Microsoft’s stock (NASDAQ: MSFT ) is up nearly 45% YTD compared to a 10% rise in the S&P500 index over the same period. Furthermore, at the current price of $346 per share, it is trading 6% below its fair value of $367 – Trefis estimates Microsoft’s valuation,

Amid the current financial backdrop, MSFT stock has seen an extremely strong gain of 55% from the $220 level in early January 2021 to now around $345, compared to a gain of about 15% for the S&P 500 over this nearly 3-year period. developed. However, the rise in MSFT stock has not been consistent. Returns for the stock were 52% in 2021, -28% in 2022, and 45% in 2023. In comparison, returns for the S&P 500 have been 27% in 2021, -19% in 2022, and 11% in 2023 – which suggests that MSFT underperforms S&P In 2022. In fact, Consistently beating the S&P 500 Individual stocks have had it tough in recent years – in good times and bad; To other giants of the information technology sector, including AAPL, NVDA, and AVGO, and even to megacap stars GOOG, TSLA, and AMZN. In contrast, the Trefis High Quality Portfolio is a collection of 30 stocks. Outperformed the S&P 500 every year At the same time. Why so? As a group, HQ Portfolio stocks provided better returns with less risk than the benchmark index; Clearly less of a roller-coaster ride in HQ portfolio performance metrics. Given the current uncertain macroeconomic environment with high oil prices and high interest rates, could MSFT face a situation similar to 2022 and S&P’s performance is poor Over the next 12 months – or will we see a huge surge?

The technology giant outperformed Street estimates in the first quarter of FY2024 (FY July-June). It reported a 13% year-over-year increase in net revenue to $56.5 billion, driven by 13% growth in the Productivity and Business Process segment and 19% growth in the Intelligent Cloud division. While productivity and business processes benefited from higher Office 365 commercial revenues, growth in intelligent cloud units was driven by Azure and other cloud services. On the cost front, operating expenses as a % of revenue declined in the quarter. Overall, this resulted in a 27% year-over-year improvement in net income to $22.3 billion.

The company’s revenue is expected to grow 7% to $211.9 billion in fiscal 2023. This was due to growth in productivity and business processes and intelligent cloud units, partially offset by lower revenues in the personal computing division. As stated, operating expenses as a % of revenue witnessed an adverse growth. Overall, net income declined 1% year-over-year to $72.4 billion.

Going forward, we expect the same trend to continue in the second quarter. overall, Microsoft’s revenue It is projected to reach $222.2 billion in fiscal year 2024. Additionally, MSFT’s net income margin is likely to see a slight improvement in the year. This is expected to result in net income of $78.7 billion and annual GAAP EPS of $10.63. This combined with a P/E multiple of just below 35x would yield a valuation of $367.

MSFT returns compared to Trefis Reinforced Portfolio trefis

invest with trefis Market Beating Portfolio

see all trefis price estimate