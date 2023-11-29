Microsoft releases .NET 8 for Windows, Mac and Linux

article hero image

The .NET Framework allows cross-platform development on Windows and Mac, and Microsoft released version 8 for both in November. Here’s what this means for developers.

In the late 1990s, Microsoft began work on a new framework, languages, and runtime support for desktop and Web development called .NET (pronounced “dot-net”). New languages ​​included C# (a derivative of C), F#, and a new version of Microsoft’s Visual Basic called Visual Basic.NET or simply “VB.NET”.

Microsoft announced the official release of C# at its developer conference in 2000.

Soon after, Microsoft began development and standardization through ISO and ACMA International, creating what it called the Common Language Infrastructure. CLI, The idea behind CLI is to provide a common infrastructure for all languages ​​developed by Microsoft.

The CLI is designed to provide consistent runtime behavior regardless of what language or technology was used to build a given software.

Microsoft’s Common Language Runtime, or CLR, is partly based on the CLI, as are the Microsoft compilers.

One major advantage C# has over its C and C++ predecessors is that C# source files are self-contained and no longer require C/C++. header (.h) files are included at the top of each source code file. C# offers other simplifications designed to reduce development time and code size/complexity.

In 2002, Microsoft also announced asp.net Framework – a web server and cloud-based development framework that replaced Microsoft’s native web server framework. active server page (ASP).

.NET Core

In 2014, Microsoft introduced a new version of .NET named .NET Coreand later in 2020, .NET 5. More versions followed, and on November 14, 2023, Microsoft announced the release of .NET 8 – which is now the current version.

.NET Core is designed to allow cross-platform and web development on Windows, Mac, and Linux systems. .NET now includes an installable runtime, an SDK, .NET Core libraries, and the Visual Studio IDE (Integrated Development Environment) on Windows.

There was previously a Mac version of Visual Studio, but it has since been canceled by Microsoft as most Apple platform development is done using Apple’s own IDE, Xcode.

The next version of .NET Core version 9 is expected to be released in late 2024.

.net maui

.NET MAUI, or Multi-platform app UI It was introduced with .NET 6 in 2021 and can be used to create mobile apps for iOS and Android as well as desktop apps using C#.

MAUI uses Microsoft’s OpenGL XAML (Extensible Application Markup Language), which is derived from the open-source XML web standard. XAML is based on Microsoft’s Open Specifications Promise, which is essentially a declaration that Microsoft will not sue third parties for their use of MOSP technologies.

To confuse matters further, XAML is also used in several other Microsoft frameworks and technologies:

WPF (Windows Presentation Foundation) WF (Windows Forms) winui UWP (Universal Windows Platform)

UWP was introduced with Windows 10 to provide a single unified technology for Windows 10, 10 Mobile, Xbox One and Series S/X, and HoloLens apps.

XAML elements and attributes correspond to CLR properties and events.

XAML can also be compiled in Microsoft BAML (Binary Application Markup Language) files with the .BAML extension – which allow output from the above technologies to be put into a .NET Framework assembly, and later extracted and loaded by the .NET runtime.

BAML allows faster load and execution because it effectively inserts signals. token Performs pre-runtime analysis on code in XAML and using Ahead-of-Time (AOT) compilation.

New features in .NET 8

.NET 8 introduces many new features, but the most important is Microsoft’s new cloud-ready framework and tools called to aspire, which are still in preview. Aspire is billed as a “new cloud stack” designed to simplify multi-cloud development and include features such as observability and resiliency.

There is also an Aspire repository on Microsoft’s main .NET GitHub page.

Aspire also uses Microsoft’s client-side web app technology called blazer Which supports developing apps in C# and HTML. Blazor now also supports the popular WebAssembly and hybrid designs.

Blazor and WebAssembly speed up websites by providing single-page web apps that can be downloaded and run in a user’s web browser, reducing page and element load times caused by network latency.

Aspire also uses the Redis web caching system as well as web components for various databases, the RabbitMQ messaging system, Microsoft’s own Azure Web technologies, Open Telemetry, and PostgreSQL.

telemetry There is a software feature associated with Overview that allows logs, metrics, and performance behavior to be automatically exported.

.NET 8 now supports NuGet packages, better JSON serialization, memory garbage collection, .NET on Linux, WPF and diagnostics improvements, and more.

In total there are eighteen new features listed on Microsft What’s new in .NET? Page.

One interesting aspect of Aspire is that Microsoft claims that Aspire support can be added to existing .NET solutions (projects), assuming the solutions are fully upgraded to .NET 8 first.

General availability of the Aspire is scheduled for some time in spring 2024.

Microsoft also released Visual Studio 17.8 for Windows to coincide with the .NET 8 release. A new native-only AI tool for Visual Studio, called Windows AI Studio based on Azure AI Studio, is set to be released in the next few weeks.

Getting and Installing .NET

On Mac, you can download and install .NET by downloading components from Microsoft’s website, .NET pages, or download a container image and use it to install the entire environment.

Microsoft also has an entire .NET GitHub page with hundreds of Git repositories for the .NET Runtime, .NET Core, ASP.NET Core, .NET SDKs, C#, and the .NET Compiler for Visual Basic (codenamed “Roslyn”). . F# compiler, Windows Forms, and documentation for building desktop apps.

The MSBuild repo contains the Microsoft Build Engine which is used by compilers, Visual Studio, and command-line interface to build projects.

You can alternatively use the Homebrew package manager on macOS to install .NET using the Homebrew .NET formula:

Note that brew install dotnet is a new formula for .NET 8 and it conflicts with two older .NET homebrew formulas:

brew install –kask dotnet (runtime) brew install –kask dotnet-sdk (sdk)

According to the homebrew formula documentation pages, the two older Cask formulas do not support Apple Silicon Macs, but the newer .NET 8 formula does.

There is also a separate .NET Desktop Runtime for Windows .NET 8 installs that you will need to download and install on your Windows computer.

There are separate download pages for all supported platforms.

Overall .NET 8 looks promising, and if Microsoft follows through with the Aspire project, it promises to simplify multicloud development.

also check dotnetconf.net Virtual event online for some .NET tutorials. The site also has a YouTube channel with several introductory .NET videos.

