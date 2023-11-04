Microsoft Power BI Review (2023): Features, Advantages and Disadvantages

Quick Facts of Microsoft Power BI Price determination: Paid plans start at $10 per user per month. key features: Real-time dashboard.

data modeling.

Custom visualization.

Integration with Microsoft products.

Mobile access. free Trial: 30 days

Power BI is the market leader in data visualization and business intelligence. With its cloud-based and on-premises capabilities, Power BI provides a versatile platform that meets a wide variety of data analytics needs. Its complete feature set, from real-time dashboards to complex data modeling, makes it a popular choice for organizations that need a comprehensive solution for their data analytics needs.

This Microsoft Power BI review shows what this tool offers in its pricing, features, and use cases and provides alternatives if you determine that Power BI is not right for your business.

jump to:

Microsoft Power BI Pricing

Microsoft Power BI offers several pricing options to provide analytics to users and organizations of all sizes. It has 5 main plans, including a free plan.

Businesses that want to try Power BI before making a purchase decision can try its 30-day free trial.

Power BI in Microsoft Fabric free account

Power BI offers a complimentary tier that allows users to produce detailed, interactive reports. This free tier is integrated into Microsoft Fabric and does not require a credit card for activation. However, sharing reports requires an upgrade to Power BI Pro or Power BI Premium.

Must Read Big Data Coverage

Power BI Pro

Designed for individual users, this tier focuses on modern, self-service analytics that facilitates the publishing of reports and dashboards. Although it is included in the Microsoft 365 E5 package, for businesses that only want to invest in Microsoft Power BI, it costs $10 per user per month. To publish and share reports, this Power BI Pro license is required.

Power BI Premium

This version is designed for users who need advanced features such as larger model sizes, more frequent data refreshes, and XMLA read/write capabilities. Priced at $20 per user per month, it includes all the functionality of Power BI Pro.

Power BI Premium Per Capacity

This organizational tier starts at $262.80 per capacity per month for the Fabric SKU tier and $4,995 per capacity per month for the Power BI Premium SKU. This enables multiple users to interact with reports without requiring additional per-user licenses. All features available in Power BI Premium per user are included in this tier.

Key Features of Microsoft Power BI

real-time dashboard

Power BI’s real-time dashboards provide a live, 360-degree view of business data (Figure A, Unlike other BI tools that may require manual refresh, Power BI’s dashboards update in real-time, allowing immediate decision making. Users can interact with elements in their dashboards in real time which speeds up interacting with data and making decisions.

Figure A

Real-time dashboard of AI project reports. Image: Microsoft

Any industry that considers real-time data critical to its operations, such as e-commerce and finance, will love this feature.

See: Learn how for more information on Power BI dashboards Create a dashboard in Power BI,

data modeling

Power BI provides robust data modeling capabilities that enable users to transform raw data into meaningful insights (Figure B, This feature gives users the ability to tell compelling stories using complex data. It offers a range of prebuilt models and the flexibility to create custom models, which businesses that work with complex data structures will love.

Figure B

Insights from the anomaly detection page in Power BI. Image: Microsoft

custom visualization

The platform allows custom visualizations, enabling users to create reports and dashboards that fit their business needs (picture c, Users can set up visualizations in at least 36 visuals, with the option to find more. Organizations that value specific reporting formats will appreciate this feature, which is something not all competitors offer.

picture c

Variety of visualization options in Power BI. Image: Microsoft

Integration with Microsoft products

One of the standout features of Power BI is its seamless integration with other Microsoft products like Excel, Azure, and Dynamics 365. This integration simplifies data import and export, which honestly makes it an easy choice for businesses already invested in the Microsoft ecosystem. Power BI also has an extensive list of applications to help users gain actionable information (picture d,

picture d

Power BI integration screen. Image: Microsoft

An example of integration that makes teams quite collaborative is the option to share reports with Microsoft Teams, interact with other team members regarding it, and ultimately make decisions.

SEE: To understand similar integrations, be sure to check out our how-to guide Use Power BI in Outlook and Office for data storytelling,

mobile access

Power BI offers a mobile application that allows users to access their dashboards and reports on the go (Figure E, The mobile app is user-friendly and retains most of the functionalities of the desktop version, making it suitable for remote teams and field workers.

Figure E

AI Reports dashboard on iPadOS. Image: Microsoft

Its user interface, especially on iPadOS, is sleek and modern, paired with some flexible features like Split View, which allows users to split their screen to view data from other apps and Power BI.

Users can customize visuals for the Power BI mobile app from their desktop to ensure that visualizations display correctly on mobile platforms as well.

Microsoft Power BI Customer Service

Power BI has a live chat feature that enables users to interact with a Microsoft sales bot, which asks questions to get a feel for what they need and then provides options to help with their issue.

Some of the options it offers include “Forum Support”, which takes users to the Microsoft Forums, and “Contact Support”, which takes users to a support page. The Help page offers a variety of solutions, including support requests and guidance on creating learning resources.

Microsoft Power BI ease of use

On both desktop and mobile, Power BI is easy to use, with an interface that is powerful enough yet never feels overwhelming, despite the complexity of the data in use. Power BI clients can toggle the display of their BI home screen between expanded and simplified views to choose the page layout that best suits them. However, it seems that this feature is only available on desktop.

It also has a drag-and-drop feature for creating visualizations and the straightforward process of importing data contributes to its ease of use. Additionally, Power BI offers a series of tutorials and guides to help users become familiar with the platform, making it accessible to both beginners and experienced users.

Advantages and Disadvantages of Microsoft Power BI

Pros Shortcoming All-round customer support.

Seamless integration with the Microsoft ecosystem.

Great collaboration features.

A highly scalable platform. Pricing tiers can be confusing and expensive.

Higher priced tiers have better customer support.

Can be resource-intensive to run.

The huge feature set may overwhelm new users.

Who is Microsoft Power BI best for?

While its features and scalability make it a tool that everyone – whether individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, or large enterprises – can easily use, Power BI provides the best service:

Medium sized to large businesses: With features like custom visualizations and robust data modeling, Power BI is an excellent fit for medium-sized businesses and larger enterprises that have more complex data analytics needs.

With features like custom visualizations and robust data modeling, Power BI is an excellent fit for medium-sized businesses and larger enterprises that have more complex data analytics needs. Microsoft Users: Businesses already invested in Microsoft’s ecosystem will find Power BI’s seamless integration with Microsoft products like Excel, Azure, and Teams a significant plus.

Businesses already invested in Microsoft’s ecosystem will find Power BI’s seamless integration with Microsoft products like Excel, Azure, and Teams a significant plus. Data-Driven Organization: Companies that rely heavily on real-time data to make decisions can make the most of Power BI’s real-time dashboards and comprehensive data modeling capabilities.

Microsoft Power BI Alternatives

Even though Power BI is a comprehensive and highly intuitive tool, it is impossible for it to attract every type of user, especially considering factors like pricing, use cases, and learning curve. For one reason or another, if Microsoft Power BI doesn’t prove to be ideal for you, here are some Power BI alternatives.

features power bi Observer pictorial picture clickview Real-time dashboard Yes Yes Yes Yes data modeling High medium High medium custom visualization Yes Yes Yes Limited mobile access Yes Yes Yes Yes free Trial 30 days 14 days 14 days length unspecified Starting price per user per month $10 $30 $15 $20

Observer

Looker is a modern data platform with a unique data modeling layer that allows users to centrally define business metrics. Unlike Power BI, it is not known for native Microsoft integration, but excels in data governance and centralized metric definitions. This makes Looker a strong choice, especially in the area of ​​data governance.

See: For more information, check out our looker studio cheat sheet,

pictorial picture

Tableau is known for its advanced data visualization capabilities and a community-driven data visualization library, which are features that Power BI also offers but not as extensively. But what sets Tableau apart is its natural language query feature, which allows users to type questions and get visual responses. Businesses that need advanced visual analytics may be tempted by the allure of Tableau.

See: For more information, explore our Tableau Data Analytics Cheat Sheet,

clickview

QlikView is a business intelligence tool that provides collaborative data modeling, allowing complex data discovery and preparation. Unlike Power BI, it does not provide extensive custom visualizations. However, its collaborative data model allows for more complex queries, making its case for businesses that require complex data preparation and discovery.

These three tools prove to be capable alternatives if Microsoft Power BI isn’t a good fit for you. To learn more about Looker and Tableau, check out our Looker vs Tableau article to see how they compare.

See: Search How QlikView compares to Tableau,

How we evaluated Microsoft Power BI

To provide this Microsoft Power BI review, we researched its features, pricing, pros and cons to understand what the software is good at and what it struggles with. Power BI’s website and reviews from verified users provide insight into how Power BI provides the features it lists. We then tried the software ourselves to get practical experience and compare our experience with other users’ experiences. The hands-on experience also helped us understand who the devices would be best for and what type of user would prefer the option.

To go beyond the surface level and learn how to use Power BI with this tool, read our Microsoft Power BI cheat sheet.

Source: www.techrepublic.com