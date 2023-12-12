Microsoft (MSFT) closed at $371.30, moving -0.78% from the previous trading session. The stock’s change was less than the S&P 500’s daily gain of 0.39%. Meanwhile, the Dow rose 0.43% and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.2%.

Shares of the software maker have gained 1.23% over the past month, lagging behind the Computer & Technology sector’s gain of 5.97% and the S&P 500’s gain of 5.28%.

Analysts and investors will be keeping an eye on Microsoft’s performance in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is projected to post EPS of $2.75, representing an increase of 18.53% compared to the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $61.02 billion, up 15.68% from the prior-year quarter.

As for the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $11.13 per share and revenue of $242.26 billion, indicating changes of +13.46% and +14.32%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important for investors to be aware of any recent revisions to analyst estimates for Microsoft. These revisions generally reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Thus, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company’s business and profitability.

Empirical research shows that these estimate revisions have a direct correlation with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we have established the Zacks Rank, a specialized model that considers these estimate changes and provides an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Have been. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate has remained stagnant. Microsoft is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Microsoft is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 33.63. Its industry has an average Forward P/E of 30.62, so one could conclude that Microsoft is trading at a premium comparatively.

It’s also worth noting that MSFT currently has a PEG ratio of 2.49. Compared to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for a company’s projected earnings growth. At the close of trading yesterday the average PEG ratio of the Computer-Software industry was 2.39.

The computer-software industry is part of the computer and technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 76, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics and others in the coming trading sessions.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download the 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT): Free Stock Analysis Report

Click here to read this article on Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

Source: finance.yahoo.com