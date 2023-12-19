The most recent trading session ended with Microsoft (MSFT) closing at $372.65, marking a +0.52% change from the previous trading day’s close. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which gained 0.45% for the day.

The investment community will be closely watching Microsoft’s performance in its upcoming earnings report. On that day, Microsoft is projected to report earnings of $2.75 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 18.53%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $61.02 billion, up 15.69% from the prior-year quarter.

In terms of the full fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $11.13 per share and revenue of $242.31 billion, which would indicate changes of +13.46% and +14.34%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Microsoft. Such recent revisions usually reflect a changing scenario of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive changes in estimates reflect analyst optimism regarding the company’s business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Have been. Over the past 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate has moved 0.02% higher. Currently, Microsoft boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Microsoft is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 33.31. This represents a premium relative to the industry’s average Forward P/E of 32.2.

Meanwhile, MSFT’s PEG ratio is currently 2.47. The PEG ratio is similar to the commonly used P/E ratio, but this measure also includes the company’s expected earnings growth rate. The Computer-Software industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.44 as of yesterday’s close.

The computer-software industry is part of the computer and technology sector. Currently, this industry has a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, which places it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in reference to the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies in each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

