Microsoft launches its first custom AI chip, Cloud CPU

Microsoft (MSFT) is launching its first AI chip. At its Ignite conference on Wednesday, the company said the chip, called Maia 100, is the first in its planned Azure Maia AI accelerator series. Apart from the Maia 100, the tech giant also unveiled its first custom Arm-based (ARM) Azure Cobalt central processing unit for general purpose cloud computing.

With the two chips, Microsoft is now on par with rivals Google (GOOG, GOOGL) and Amazon (AMZN), which have also developed their own custom chips to run their competing cloud platforms. The company says the chip will be used for both cloud-based training and inference for AI models. Training is the process through which a company establishes an AI model, and estimates are made when it introduces the model for use in the wild.

“Software is our core strength, but frankly, we are a systems company,” Rani Borkar, Microsoft’s corporate vice president of Azure hardware systems and infrastructure, said in a statement.

“At Microsoft we are designing and optimizing hardware and software together so that one plus one is greater than two. We have visibility of the entire stack, and silicon is just one of the ingredients.”

By offering services powered by its own custom silicon, Microsoft said it could deliver “huge gains in performance and efficiency”.

The idea here is quite basic. If you have Microsoft software, it will run better on Microsoft-designed chips. This is because Microsoft can optimize its software and hardware to provide better performance capabilities.

This is why Nvidia offers its own AI software in addition to its AI chips, or why Apple develops its own chips for the iPhone or Mac. If a company can control both hardware and software, it can provide better results for users.

Microsoft says it has partnered with ChatGPT developer OpenAI to test its Maia 100 accelerator and will use those lessons to create future chips.

Microsoft’s Maya (Microsoft)

“We were excited when Microsoft first shared their designs for the Maia chip, and we’ve worked closely together to refine and test it with our models,” OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said in a statement. “Azure’s end-to-end AI architecture, now optimized to silicon with Maia, paves the way to train more capable models and make those models cheaper for our customers.”

In addition to making its own chips, Microsoft says it also makes its own server boards in which the chips sit and the server racks in which they rest. To reduce the amount of heat generated by the AI ​​servers, Microsoft says it has created a special cooling feature called a Sidekick that flows cold liquid through a series of tubes and radiators and alone simple Absorbs heat more efficiently than feathers. This will also help in reducing electricity usage.

Sign up for the Yahoo Finance Tech newsletter. (Yahoo Finance)

As far as the Azure Cobalt chip is concerned, Microsoft says it offers a 40% performance boost compared to the current generation of Arm-based Azure chips.

Scott Guthrie, executive vice president of Microsoft’s Cloud and AI group, said, “The scale at which we operate requires the use of an infrastructure stack to maximize performance, diversify our supply chain, and give customers a choice of infrastructure. It’s important for us to optimize and integrate every layer.” , said in a statement.

But just because Microsoft is launching its own chips doesn’t mean it’s abandoning Nvidia (NVDA) or AMD (AMD). The company continues to offer cloud computing capabilities running on Nvidia’s H100 chip while also adding access to the company’s newly announced H200 chip. Microsoft says it will also start offering access to AMD’s MI300 chips next year.

Daniel Hawley is a technology editor at Yahoo Finance. He has been covering the tech industry since 2011. You can follow him on Twitter @DanielHawley,

Click here for the latest technology news that will impact the stock market.

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Source: finance.yahoo.com