Microsoft launches Copilot Studio, allowing 365 users to create their own AI chat bots

Microsoft Ignite 2023 had a ton of announcements for developers and business users, primarily revolving around AI.

Microsoft is leveraging its exclusivity agreement with OpenAI to create a suite of new Copilot features, including the full Copilot custom designer.

Copilot Studio will be available to Microsoft 365 subscribers, allowing administrators to develop custom chat bots using generative “human-like” responses.

As part of a series of announcements for Microsoft Ignite 2023, the Big M today revealed Microsoft Copilot Studio, adding a suite of new Copilot-branded tools for its larger AI push.

Connecting to Windows Copilot and Microsoft 365 Copilot, Copilot Studio is similar to OpenAI’s custom GPT feature, allowing teams to create their own natural language AI interfaces. With custom parameters and guardrails, Copilot Studio will allow Microsoft 365 businesses to create tailor-made “Copilots,” answering questions based on your company’s documentation and input.

CoPilot Studio will have a full suite of tools for designing, testing, and launching interfaces that understand context and respond dynamically to a variety of queries. It goes beyond traditional chatbots to contextualize follow-up questions and respond with multifaceted answers. Microsoft offered some examples of expense management, HR onboarding or IT services. It’s easy to imagine how it could be adapted to handle the day-to-day queries of trainee employees, as well as replace front-line customer support for low-level queries.

Microsoft noted that Copilot Studio will also have advanced features with deeper integration with Azure AI and its associated services. Microsoft says administrators will have access to a full suite of analytics for how Copilots is used, including monitoring user sentiment and more. Azure Power Platform and Power Automate connectors will also be available soon with designers, plugin features, and more.

Opinion: Jobs are disappearing

The ability to custom design ChatGPT bots and Microsoft Copilots is perhaps another step towards job loss in the customer service industry. Microsoft and other AI companies insist that their products are additive, but it looks like massive disruption is on the way.

Of course, there will also be potential opportunities. Entrepreneurs who leverage generic AI technology in unique and innovative ways can get rich very quickly. AI chat bots should help users get the information they need faster than a customer service human, especially for small and medium-sized businesses that probably don’t have the resources to build a large call center. However, for economies with large service industries and call center employees, the disruption may be pronounced.

It will be interesting (or perhaps nerve-wracking) to see how this all plays out.

