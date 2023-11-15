Microsoft has unveiled its first specialized chips for artificial intelligence in the cloud, as developers seek alternative suppliers to Nvidia, which dominates the market for AI processors.

Two new processors – a general-purpose chip based on an Arm design called Cobalt and a specialized AI “accelerator” called Maia – will be deployed in Microsoft’s Azure data centers next year, supporting its services including OpenAI and Copilot.

Microsoft’s entry into the AI ​​processor market, announced at its Ignite developer conference on Wednesday, follows new efforts by Intel and AMD to compete with Nvidia for the high-powered graphics needed to train at scale. Holds a virtual monopoly on processing units or GPUs. AI model.

Demand for Nvidia’s A100 and H100 chips has far outstripped supply over the past year, even as Microsoft tapped rival cloud providers like Oracle for extra GPU capacity to support its AI services. Is. In another sign of the lack of computing capacity in AI, OpenAI – which is backed by Microsoft and relies heavily on its infrastructure – was forced on Tuesday “pause” New sign-ups for its ChatGPT Plus service after “increased usage”.

Microsoft’s chip initiative comes years after its cloud computing rivals Google and Amazon first introduced their own AI accelerators. Its investment in silicon shows how it is doubling down on a multibillion-dollar bet that generative AI – the technology that powers OpenAI’s ChatGPT and is capable of generating human-like text, code and imagery – will take off in the 2020s. Will define the technology industry in.

“The fundamental investments we are making will help set the tone for innovation over the next decade [AI] Space,” Scott Guthrie, executive vice president of Microsoft’s cloud and AI group, told the Financial Times. He said both chips were the first in a series, with follow-up versions in development.

Microsoft, which has committed to investing $10 billion in OpenAI this year as part of a multi-year partnership, designed its Maia chip to work best with the AI ​​company’s large language model, GPT. Have done.

Since 2016, Microsoft has increasingly developed its data center hardware in-house. The custom silicon is its most ambitious move yet to tie its hardware and software “stack” together more tightly, promising better performance and efficiency. This will help drive value for Azure customers and help shore up Microsoft’s margins, which improved last quarter despite rising capital spending among cloud companies, Guthrie said.

“In this age of AI, there will be orders of magnitude greater workloads and greater requirements than where we are today,” Guthrie said. “And so, every amount of optimization, every amount of performance improvement that we can get is going to help everybody.”

The chips have already received support from OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman, who worked with Microsoft to develop and test them.

“Azure’s end-to-end AI architecture, now adapted to silicon with Maia, paves the way to train more capable models and make those models cheaper for our customers,” he said in a statement. ” Until now, OpenAI has relied on Nvidia’s chips to train GPT models.

Developing custom silicon is estimated to cost hundreds of millions of dollars, making it a project that only the richest companies in the tech industry can afford.

Microsoft’s data center AI chips, called application-specific integrated circuits or ASICs in industry parlance, will follow Google’s own TPU accelerator in 2015 and Amazon Web Services’ Trenium processor, unveiled in 2020. Anthropic, OpenAI’s biggest start-up rival, said last month it planned to use both Trenium and TPU chips.

When Maia launches next year, Microsoft customers will experience it when they use its Bing, Microsoft 365, and Azure OpenAI services instead of tapping into it directly to run their own cloud-based applications. “We can automatically use the silicon internally without the customer actually changing anything,” Guthrie said.

Rani Borkar, corporate vice president of Azure hardware systems and infrastructure, told the FT that Maia will be introduced to public cloud customers at some point in the future. “Because these are the first generation, we’re making sure we’re testing them,” Borkar said. “This won’t be limited to just internal issues – we’re just getting started.”

While Microsoft has developed chips for its Xbox and HoloLens devices for more than a decade, its effort to create custom silicon for Azure began in 2020.

When Microsoft began work on the project, Guthrie said, “there was a very high barrier for anyone entering the silicon space” because of the wide variety in types of tasks an AI processor would need to support. . It became much simpler to develop purpose-built accelerators for a single model, the GPT. OpenAI’s model is gaining momentum among AI developers, although competitors include Google’s PaLM, Anthropic’s Cloud, and Meta’s LLaMa.

Microsoft said Maia was designed to “train” AI models – the most compute-intensive part of the AI ​​process that involves large amounts of data – and “infer” or deliver AI services, including ChatGPIT and GitHub Copilot. Which uses AI to help. Write software. The AI ​​chip is made by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. using the foundry’s 5nm process.

Even as Microsoft is creating alternatives to existing chip makers, Borkar said it will “continue our strong partnerships across the industry,” including making the latest GPUs from AMD and Nvidia available to Azure customers. “At the scale we operate at, it is important to optimize and integrate each layer of the stack to maximize performance, but it is also important to diversify and give our customers choice,” he said.

Ben Bajarin, a technology industry analyst at consultancy Creative Strategies, said Microsoft’s ability to develop its chips in conjunction with its software and other parts of its data center infrastructure was a “real differentiator” against other cloud providers.

He compared it to Apple’s long-term efforts to develop custom processors for its iPhones and Macs or Google’s dedicated video chips for YouTube, which help deliver a seamless experience for customers.

“Not everyone can do this. Not everyone will do that,” Bajarin said. “But for those who have enough control over the stack and have the resources, it [custom silicon] The trend will continue.”

Source: www.ft.com