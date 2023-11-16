Microsoft launches a deepfake creator at Ignite 2023 event techcrunch

One of the more unexpected products launching from the Microsoft Ignite 2023 event is a device that can create a photorealistic avatar of a person and animate that avatar to say things that the person didn’t necessarily say.

Azure AI Speech The new feature called Text to Speech Avatars, available in public preview today, lets users create speaking videos of an avatar by uploading images of the person they want the avatar to look like and Writing a script. Microsoft’s tool trains a model to play the animation, while a separate text-to-speech model – either prebuilt or trained on the person’s voice – “reads” the script aloud.

“With text to speech avatars, users can create videos more efficiently… to create training videos, product introductions, customer testimonials [and so on] Just with text input,” Microsoft writes in a blog post. “You can use avatars to create conversational agents, virtual assistants, chatbots, and more.”

Avatars can speak in multiple languages. And, for chatbot scenarios, they can tap AI models like OpenAI’s GPT-3.5 to answer customers’ off-script questions.

Now, there are countless ways in which tools like this can be misused – which is a credit to Microsoft. (Similar avatar-generating technology from AI startup Synthesia has been misused to fuel propaganda in Venezuela and false news reports promoted by pro-China social media accounts.) Most Azure customers only have access to prebuilt — not custom — avatars at launch. Will be able to reach; Microsoft says custom avatars are currently a “limited access” capability that is available only by registration and “only for certain use cases.”

But this feature raises many uncomfortable ethical questions.

One of the major speculations in the recent SAG-AFTRA strike was the use of AI to create digital likenesses. The studios eventually agreed to pay the actors for their AI-generated likenesses. But what about Microsoft and its customers?

I asked Microsoft its position on companies using actors’ likenesses without consideration, fair compensation, or even notification. The company did not respond — nor did it say whether it would require companies to label avatars as AI-generated like YouTube and a growing number of other platforms do.

personal voice

It appears that Microsoft has more guardrails around a related generative AI tool, Personal Voice, which is also launching on Ignite.

Personalized Voice, a new capability within Microsoft’s Custom Neural Voice service, can replicate a user’s voice in a few seconds when provided a one-minute speech sample as an audio prompt. Microsoft offers it as a way to create personalized voice assistants, dub content into different languages, and generate custom narration for stories, audiobooks, and podcasts.

To avoid potential legal headaches, Microsoft requires that users give “explicit consent” in the form of a recorded statement before using a personalized voice to synthesize their voice. Access to the feature is currently housed behind a registration form, and customers must agree to use personalized voices only in applications “where the voice does not read user-generated or open-ended content.”

“Voice models used must remain within the application and the output must not be published or shareable from the application,” Microsoft writes in a blog post. ,[C]Customers who meet limited access eligibility criteria retain sole control over the creation, access, and use of voice models and their outputs. [where it concerns] Dubbing for movies, TV, video and audio for entertainment scenarios only.

Microsoft did not respond to TechCrunch’s questions about how actors might be compensated for their individual voice contributions — or whether it plans to implement some kind of watermarking technology to make AI-generated voices more easily recognizable. Can be recognized.

For more Microsoft Ignite 2023 coverage:

This story was originally published Nov. 15 at 8 a.m. PT and was updated at 3:30 p.m. PT.

Source: techcrunch.com