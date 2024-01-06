Microsoft kicked off 2024 by announcing one of its biggest changes in more than 30 years. Here’s what this means for investors. , The Motley Fool

One of the most notable changes in the tech landscape last year was the advent of generic AI. Of course, artificial intelligence (AI) has been around in some form for decades, powering a variety of everyday activities. The use of facial recognition and voice-controlled assistants on smartphones, tagging of photos on social media, and even recommendations on streaming videos and e-commerce sites all come courtesy of AI. However, Generative AI is different, capable Make Original content rather than simply analyzing existing information and using it to draw conclusions.

Microsoft (MSFT -0.05% ) has been at the forefront of the generative AI boom, thanks to its large investment in ChatGPT parent OpenAI and its decision to integrate AI into a broad cross-section of its products and services.

However, Microsoft kicked off the new year by announcing one of its biggest changes in the last 30 years. Although this change may seem minor at first glance, it reflects the growing influence of AI in every aspect of everyday life.

venerable pc keyboard

Microsoft recently announced the introduction of Copilot, a suite of AI protocols designed to increase productivity when using the company’s products and services. When the company released its fiscal 2024 Q1 results (ending September 30), it revealed that 40% of Fortune 100 companies are using Copilot as part of Microsoft’s Early Access program. Soon after, Copilot was made generally available to its enterprise customers, and investors have yet to understand the full impact of AI on Microsoft’s results. access to technology is about to end excess Comprehensive.

In a blog post published Thursday, Microsoft announced it is adding a “CoPilot” key to Windows PC keyboards. The new key will enable users to launch CoPilot at the touch of a button, further expanding Microsoft’s growing AI reach. Although this may seem significant at first glance, consider this: This is the first major change to the keyboard since the “Windows” key was added in 1994.

The blog post went further, declaring that it is “making 2024 the year of the AI ​​PC.” Microsoft also announced further major changes, introducing a “significant transformation” in which AI will be “seamlessly woven into Windows, from the system to the silicon, to the hardware.”

This helps demonstrate the speed at which AI is reaching every corner of technology and highlights the importance of this paradigm shift.

Seen through the lens of AI

Microsoft recognizes the unprecedented potential of generative AI, as demonstrated by its $13 billion investment in OpenAI. The company increased its profits by quickly integrating generic AI into its most popular products and offering a suite of AI tools through Azure. According to CFO Amy Hood, “The next generation AI business will be the fastest-growing $10 billion business in our history.”

Most of that growth will come from the cloud. During the first quarter of fiscal 2024 (ending September 30), Microsoft revealed that it was stealing cloud share from its rivals. Azure revenue grew 29% year-over-year, more than last year Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Alphabetof Google Cloud, which generated growth of 12% and 22%, respectively. Digging a little deeper, Microsoft said Azure’s growth of “nearly three points” was due to increased demand for AI services.

According to data provided by research firm Canalys, Azure’s cloud growth had experienced seven consecutive quarters of slow year-over-year growth before the recent uptick. The report also noted increased demand following the launch of Copilot in September. This supports Microsoft’s contention that AI is at the heart of its current developments.

Investors should pay attention

Although estimates vary, experts agree that the opportunity presented by AI is huge. One of the more optimistic forecasts comes from Cathie Wood, CEO of Ark Investment Management, who suggests that AI software alone could generate $14 trillion by 2030. A more conservative estimate comes from Bloomberg Intelligence, which suggests that generative AI could grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 42%, reaching $1.3 trillion by 2032.

Putting the potential size of the opportunity aside, Microsoft has successfully positioned itself to benefit from the growing demand for AI, which will ultimately benefit the company and its shareholders.

