Microsoft joins OpenAI’s board as Sam Altman officially returns as CEO

I am returning to OpenAI as CEO. Meera will return to her role as CTO. The new initial board will include Brett Taylor (Chairman), Larry Summers and Adam D’Angelo.

I have never been so excited about the future. I’m extremely grateful for everyone’s hard work in an ambiguous and unprecedented situation, and I believe our resilience and spirit are what set us apart in the industry. I feel very good about my chances of success in achieving my mission.

Before we get to what’s next, I’d like to say some thanks.

I love and respect Ilya, I think he is a pioneer in this field and a gem of a human being. I have no ill will towards him. Although Ilya will no longer serve on the Board, we look forward to continuing our working relationship and discussing how he can continue his work at OpenAI.

I am grateful to Adam, Tasha and Helen for working with us to reach this solution that best serves the mission. I’m excited to continue working with Adam and am sincerely grateful to Helen and Tasha for putting an enormous amount of effort into this process.

Thanks also to Emmett who had a significant and constructive role in helping us reach this result. Emmett’s dedication to balancing AI safety and stakeholder interests was evident.

Through it all, Meera did an amazing job serving the mission, the team, and the company selflessly. He is an incredible leader and without him OpenAI would not be OpenAI. Thank you.

Greg and I are partners in running this company. We’ve never figured out how to communicate this on an org chart, but we will. In the meantime, I just wanted to clarify. Thank you for everything you have done from the beginning, and the way you have handled things since this started and over the past few days.

The leadership team – Mira, Brad, Jason, Che, Hannah, Dianne, Anna, Bob, Srinivas, Matt, Lillian, Miles, Jan, Wojciech, John, Jonathan, Pat and many others – are clearly prepared to run the company without Me. He says one way to evaluate a CEO is by how you select and train his potential successors; I’m doing better than I thought on that metric. It’s clear to me that the company is in very good hands, and I hope that’s clear to everyone else. Thanks to all of you.

Jacob, Szyman and Alexander are extraordinary talents and I am very pleased that they have re-joined us to further our research. Thank you.

To all of you, our team: I’m sure books will be written about this time period, and I hope the first thing they say is how amazing the entire team has been. Now that we’ve been through all this, we haven’t lost a single employee. You stood strong for each other, this company, and our mission. One of the most important things for a team building AGI safely is the ability to handle stressful and uncertain situations and maintain good judgment throughout. top marks. Thanks to all of you.

Satya, Kevin, Amy and Brad have been incredible partners with absolutely the right priorities throughout this time. They supported us if we did not achieve our primary goal and were ready to welcome all of us. We clearly made the right choice in partnering with Microsoft and I’m excited that our new board will include them as a non-voting observer. Thank you.

To our partners and users, thank you for staying with us. We really felt the outpouring of support and love and it helped us all get through this. The fact that we didn’t lose a single customer will motivate us to work even harder for you, and we’re all excited to get back to work.

Will Hurd, Brian Chesky, Brett Taylor and Larry Summers risked their lives and gave incredible amounts of money to support the mission. I don’t know how they did it so well, but they really did. Thank you.

Ollie also put his life on hold this whole time to do everything he could to help, in addition to providing his usual unconditional love and support. Thank you and I love you.

Now what will happen next?

We have three immediate priorities.

● Advancing our research agenda and investing further in our full-stack security efforts, which have always been core to our work. Our research roadmap is clear; It was a time of amazing focus. I share the excitement that you all feel; We will turn this crisis into an opportunity! I will work with Mira on this.

● To continue to improve and deploy our products and serve our customers. It is important that people experience the benefits and promise of AI and have the opportunity to shape it. We believe that great products are the best way to do this. I will work with Brad, Jason and Anna to ensure that our unwavering commitment to users, customers, partners and governments around the world is clear.

● Brett, Larry and Adam will work very hard on the extremely important task of building a board with diverse perspectives, improving our governance structure, and overseeing an independent review of recent events. I look forward to working closely with them on these important steps so that everyone can be confident about the sustainability of OpenAI.

I look forward to building beneficial AGI with all of you – the world’s best team, the world’s best mission.

Love, Sam

Source: www.theverge.com