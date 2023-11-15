Microsoft is fully working on Gen AI: everything it announced at Ignite

VentureBeat Presents: AI Unleashed – An Exclusive Executive Program for Enterprise Data Leaders. Hear from top industry leaders on November 15. Reserve your free pass

Microsoft’s annual Ignite conference, held in Seattle this year, was packed with announcements and updates on the company’s vision and technology around generic AI this morning.

The announcements, which include everything from new AI chip hardware and software to security and open source format moves, show that Microsoft is doing everything it can to establish leadership in the emerging technology sector.

Here are some highlights from the event:

Microsoft and Google unite on OneTable: In a new open-source partnership development effort announced today, Microsoft is joining with Google and Onehouse to support the OneTable project, which is reshaping the cloud data lake landscape for years to come. can give. Consistently formatted, reliable data is a necessity for all AI projects.

Microsoft announced mirroring, a way to copy a database. Mirroring is a new feature that is part of several updates to Microsoft Fabric that enables users to replicate external databases, even in proprietary formats. This in turn allows customers to more easily consolidate their data within Microsoft Fabric and save costs. Microsoft said the replication technology will start working today for customers of Azure Cosmos DB, Azure SQL DB, Snowflake, and Mongo DB. More data sources will be added by 2024, the company said. Again, integrating data is a necessity for sophisticated General AI.

Microsoft strengthens infrastructure for enterprise AI with in-house Maia and Cobalt chips. The chips provide enterprises with efficient, scalable, and sustainable computing to take advantage of the latest cloud and AI breakthroughs. Microsoft says they represent the final piece of the puzzle in its mission to provide flexible infrastructure systems – with its own and partner-delivered hardware and software – that can be adapted to meet different workload requirements. Could. Maia is an AI-focused GPU designed to run cloud-based training and inference for generative AI workloads. Cobalt is an Arm-based chip for general-purpose workloads.

Microsoft is fully working on Zen AI with Security Copilot and Defender XDR. Microsoft has launched a series of new cybersecurity solutions designed to identify, detect, and respond to threats facing enterprises, many of which current detection and response systems cannot detect or Can’t stop. The company’s new vision of cybersecurity focuses on using generative AI to find threats and share that information in real time across all of its applications, co-pilots, extended detection and response (XDR) systems, cloud and hybrid cloud. is based. General AI is the new DNA of Microsoft’s comprehensive security strategy. Microsoft’s decision to move to generative AI to unify threat intelligence across all security apps, Co-Pilot, cloud, and platforms reflects the urgency of their enterprise customers for solutions to prevent these attacks that often go unnoticed. Let’s go.

Microsoft announced expanded CoPilot capabilities in Ignite for sales and service. The tech giant unveiled a suite of innovative, AI-powered Copilot features aimed at boosting sales productivity and improving customer service experiences across organizations. The new updates are not just about sales and service operations using Microsoft Dynamics, but they are much deeper integration into the Microsoft portfolio. Users will be able to integrate Microsoft 365 with sources of sales and service data more easily than before.

These are some of the announcements that Microsoft made at Ignite. For more details and information, stay tuned to VentureBeat for further updates.

