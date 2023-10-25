Microsoft is ahead of Alphabet in the race to earn money from Generator AI

San Francisco, CA – September 16: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella speaks at the Salesforce keynote , [+] During Dreamforce 2015 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, California on September 16, 2015. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images) getty images

Microsoft’s early lead over Alphabet in generative AI is paying off. how come? Microsoft’s stock rose 6%, while Alphabet’s shares fell 7% in after-hours trading, after the two tech giants reported third-quarter results on Tuesday.

Why the different trajectories of these stocks? Nearly a year after Microsoft launched ChatGPT, the answer is in the cloud. While Microsoft’s Azure revenue grew faster than investors expected, Alphabet’s cloud revenue disappointed cnbc,

Why did Microsoft dominate cloud services? The software giant’s OpenAI customer count grew by 65% ​​and Azure’s revenue share from generative AI increased by 3%. cnbc informed of.

In contrast, in response to investors’ questions about monetizing generative AI, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said it was still “early days”. cnbc noted.

This is ironic because former Google researcher Aidan Gomez – now CEO of Foghere, a large language model startup – co-authored the 2017 paper on Transformers that contributed heavily to the success of generative AI chatbots.

Microsoft’s successes increase the pressure on CEOs to answer a key question: Is your company making money from generative AI?

Microsoft’s Q1 FY2024 earnings beat expectations

Microsoft beat expectations and raised guidance for the first quarter of fiscal 2024. Here are the key numbers from cnbc,

Q1 revenue increased 13% to $56.52 billion – More than $2 billion more than analysts expected.

– More than $2 billion more than analysts expected. Q1 earnings per share rose 27% to $2.99 –35 cents per share, better than expected.

–35 cents per share, better than expected. Q1 Intelligent Cloud revenue up 19% to $24.26 billion – $761 million more than the consensus of surveyed analysts Road account.

– $761 million more than the consensus of surveyed analysts Road account. Q2 revenue is estimated to rise 15% to nearly $61 billion – Roughly equivalent to consensus.

– Roughly equivalent to consensus. Q2 Azure growth rate expected to be 26% to 27% — after 28% Q1 growth. Microsoft CFO Amy Hood said Azure expected “increasing contributions from artificial intelligence.” cnbc informed of.

Investors are focused on Microsoft’s cloud results and generative AI revenue. Cloud customers are looking to get more bang for their buck on Microsoft’s product.

“The company is still helping customers use the Microsoft cloud to get the most value from their digital spend,” CEO Satya Nadella said in the earnings release. Hood said customers are “still looking for ways to save money on cloud spending.” cnbc noted.

Perhaps most importantly, Microsoft is posting figures on the payoff from its investment in generative AI. The software giant reported that its Azure OpenAI service customer count has increased by 64% to 18,000 by July 2023 as Azure has higher capacity as a result of more graphics processing units.

Hood said about three percentage points of Azure unit growth was due to AI – up from the 2% he forecast in July 2023, cnbc informed of.

Microsoft’s capital spending jumped 70% from a year earlier to a record $11.2 billion. This increase reflects the company’s “investment in AI” wall street journal informed of. Despite it still being a small business for Microsoft, “analysts and investors expect it to start contributing in a larger way to the company’s earnings in the future.” magazine noted.

Microsoft did not specify revenue growth from the company’s 365 CoPilot AI add-on for existing productivity software subscriptions. The company will charge $30 per person per month for CoPilot, which will be available to larger companies from November 1. Hood said CoPilot’s revenues will “grow gradually over time”. cnbc informed of.

Alphabet’s disappointing Q3 results and forecast

Alphabet’s third-quarter results were mixed — strong growth in advertising but a disappointment in its cloud growth. Here are the key numbers according to cnbc,

Q3 revenue increased 11% to $76.69 billion -$720 million above LSEG analysts’ expectations.

-$720 million above LSEG analysts’ expectations. Q3 earnings per share $1.55 – 10 cents per share more than expected.

– 10 cents per share more than expected. Q3 YouTube ad revenue rises 19% to $7.95 billion – $161 million more than the consensus of surveyed analysts Road account.

– $161 million more than the consensus of surveyed analysts Road account. Q3 cloud revenue increased 22% to $8.41 billion – $230 million less than consensus, according to Road account.

Alphabet was proud of the performance of its cloud unit. “Cloud growth remained strong across all geographies, industries and products,” CFO Ruth Porat said on the investor call. Still, cloud “customers [were] According to the decline in their expenses, cnbc,

One analyst expects Alphabet’s cloud unit to grow faster and more profitably. In an interview with CNBC, Lee Munson, chief investment officer at Portfolio Wealth Advisors, said, “If you want this stock to keep going up, you have to make the cloud more profitable. It is a third-tier cloud platform. “We need to see it making money.”

Investors asked how Alphabet would monetize its generative AI investment. Pichai said, “We will do everything necessary to ensure that we have the leading AI models and infrastructure in the world, leaving no one out, and will continue to increase efficiency from there.” magazine Report.

Could Alphabet deliver a generative AI upside surprise?

It appears that investors are evaluating Microsoft and Alphabet based on their expectations for the growth of cloud services. Microsoft on Tuesday demonstrated the strong connection between ChatGPT and growing customer demand for cloud services.

I wasn’t surprised that analysts asked Pichai how Alphabet would monetize its generative AI investment. “The topic of how the company will monetize AI came up several times during a question-and-answer session with investors and analysts on Tuesday’s conference call.” cnbc informed of.

Since ChatGPT launched in November 2022, Google has released its own chatbot, Bard. Among its other AI experiments is the Search Generative Experience – “which lets users see what a generative AI experience would look like when searching for products,” it noted. cnbc,

Analysts asked Pichai about SGE. “As we’re thinking about the rollout of SGE on a user basis right now,” Deutsche Bank’s Lloyd Walmsley said. Like, how far away is that? And how do you balance product rollout and consumer uptake versus monetization in that transition?” cnbc wrote.

Alphabet’s response was relatively vague. “On the first part of our SG, we are still in the early stages in terms of how much we have prepared it. Pichai responded, “But we’ve certainly pushed it to enough people and across all user segments geographically and well enough to know that the product is working well.”

Despite the ambiguity, Alphabet noted some room for hope for monetization in two areas:

YouTube. For YouTube advertisers, AI is helping businesses find “their ideal audience at the lowest possible cost,” according to Philip Schindler, Alphabet’s chief business officer. “Early trials are delivering 54% greater reach at 42% lower cost,” Schindler said — helping brands like Samsung and Toyota.

For YouTube advertisers, AI is helping businesses find “their ideal audience at the lowest possible cost,” according to Philip Schindler, Alphabet’s chief business officer. “Early trials are delivering 54% greater reach at 42% lower cost,” Schindler said — helping brands like Samsung and Toyota. Performance max. The service enables advertisers to access all of their Google Ads inventory from a single campaign – which was recently updated with AI features. ″Those who use it get an average of 18% more conversions at the same cost per engagement,″ according to Pichai, who added that 80% of Alphabet’s advertisers already use at least one AI-powered platform, according to CNBC’s report. Use the search feature.

If Alphabet – which is downsizing generative AI revenue in the near term – can outperform expectations, buying its shares on today’s dip could be a good bet.