Microsoft India executive talks about the company's role in the country's digital journey

Microsoft is a household name and needs no introduction. Microsoft is also a ubiquitous force in India, with many companies and government agencies using its products, particularly the Office 365 suite. In recent years, the company has also played a key role in shaping Digital India, and this extends to the information technology (IT) and IT-enabled services (ITES) sectors of the country.

In an exclusive interview with CNBC-TV18, Sangeeta Singh, General Manager, IT and ITES at Microsoft India, gives insight into the company’s goal of fostering innovation, enhancing digital skills and promoting responsible AI adoption.

He said that the ITES sector has played an important role in India’s digital transformation.

“We have developed enduring relationships with key players in the ITES sector – our multifaceted partnerships with TCS, Wipro, Infosys, HCL, Cognizant and Tech Mahindra span many years, all using Microsoft technologies to advance digital We are with the shared objective of creating transformation for ourselves and our end customers,” Singh said.

India’s AI adoption and innovation in ITES

Singh acknowledged the significant growth in AI adoption in India’s ITES sector and its transformative impact in recent years. He said that the adoption of AI in the ITES sector has played an important role in addressing contemporary challenges.

He said, “We have seen the Indian ITES sector begin to incorporate AI into various aspects of operations – empowering employees, creating differentiated customer experiences, optimizing their delivery operations and improving their “Changing operating models and designing new products and services.” Some key use cases highlighted are document-processing, metric-monitoring, enterprise search, video analytics, and deployment of chatbots, among others.

Enterprise Search: AI-powered search solutions are revolutionizing the way businesses find and manage their data.

Chat with Data: AI-powered chatbots and virtual assistants are becoming more capable of handling data-related inquiries and interactions.

Content creation and summary: AI is increasingly being used to create, store and summarize content, saving time and improving efficiency.

Talent Engagement: AI tools are being used to enhance talent acquisition, onboarding, and employee engagement.

Code for Copilot: AI-powered code assistance tools are streamlining software development processes.

Leveraging cloud computing and AI for agility and innovation

Singh said examples of ITES providers leveraging cloud computing and AI to increase their agility and promote intellectual property-based innovation were shared.

“A notable example is Sutherland, a global provider of digital transformation and customer experience services, which used Microsoft solutions to optimize its resources by approximately 84%. Cyient demonstrated improvements in accuracy, data extraction speed, and performance according to customer requirements. Chose Microsoft Azure to improve analog output. “Comprehensive OCR tool study, enhancing its services,” Singh said. The partnership with HCL and Genpact enables enterprises to leverage generative AI for better outcomes and business transformation.”

Impact on ITES

Singh said Microsoft Research has played a key role in delivering AI breakthroughs – the company’s research in vision, speech, language and custom machine learning has made a significant impact on the ITES sector.

“Through tools like Azure AI, Power Platform and Dynamics 365, ITeS players can optimize business processes, functions and applications. We are leading software development in this space through low and no-code solutions like Power Platform and AI tools “GitHub Copilot. Our recent collaboration with OpenAI coordinated large language models with Azure’s AI-optimized infrastructure,” she explained.

AI offerings for Indian businesses

Singh said its solutions and offerings empower Indian businesses to use AI for productivity, enterprise-level solutions and enhanced security. Microsoft’s AI portfolio includes Azure Applied AI Services, Azure Cognitive Services, and Azure Machine Learning.

Additionally, Microsoft’s collaboration with leading Indian ITES companies, including Tech Mahindra, Genpact, Infosys, Cognizant, Hexaware and HCLTech, meets the growing demand for AI solutions, he said, ranging from generative AI-powered enterprise search to knowledge ecosystems. Till development.

Future trends in Indian ITES sector

“AI’s ability to reason over vast amounts of data allows those implementing it to uncover deep business insights, enhance human expertise, increase operational efficiency, transform their products and better serve their customers, making it “ITeS becomes even more relevant for players and their customers,” Singh said.

Insights for businesses

Singh shared insights on the key capabilities needed to extract value from AI adoption. These include advanced analytics, data management, AI leadership, external alliances and emotional intelligence. He said these capabilities are critical for businesses entering the digital age through AI adoption.

“At Microsoft, our commitment to support and catalyze growth and innovation within the Indian ITES industry remains steadfast. In recent challenging times, we have collaborated with various industries, including ITES, to guide them through the crisis to provide them with the necessary technology and tools that accelerate their digital transformation,” Singh said.

Microsoft posted impressive financial results last week, with revenue increasing a significant 13% year-over-year. The company’s total revenue in the same quarter last year was $50.12 billion. Within Microsoft, the Intelligent Cloud segment contributed significantly to this growth by generating revenues of $24.26 billion, representing a substantial growth of 19%. This segment includes a wide range of services and products, including Azure public cloud, SQL Server, Windows Server, Visual Studio, Nuance, GitHub, and various enterprise services. Notably, revenue from Azure alone saw a substantial growth of 29% during the quarter, underscoring the continued strength and growth of Microsoft’s cloud computing services.

Source: www.cnbctv18.com