By Fu Yun Chi and Supanth Mukherjee

BRUSSELS/STOCKHOLM, Nov 14 (Reuters) – Microsoft and Alphabet’s Google will not challenge a European Union law requiring them to make it easier for people to move between competing services – such as social media platforms and Internet browsers, the companies said. .

In September, the EU singled out 22 “gatekeeper” services run by six of the world’s biggest tech companies to face new rules as part of its latest crackdown on Big Tech.

The Digital Markets Act (DMA) targets the market dominance of top technology companies and requires “gatekeepers” to make their messaging apps inter-operate with those of rivals and let users decide which apps on their devices. Be pre-installed.

The DMA will apply to services from Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta, Microsoft and TikTok owner ByteDance.

Those who disagree with the labels and requirements have until November 16 to take their complaint to the Luxembourg-based General Court, which deals with cases ranging from competition law to trade and the environment.

A Microsoft spokesperson said, “We acknowledge our designation as a gatekeeper under the Digital Markets Act and will continue to work with the European Commission to meet the obligations imposed on Windows and LinkedIn under the DMA.”

According to industry sources, other companies like TikTok could potentially present challenges.

A spokesperson for TikTok previously said they “fundamentally disagree” with the gatekeeper designation. The company did not respond to requests for comment Tuesday.

Bloomberg News reported Friday that Apple may also challenge its designation. The company did not respond to requests for comment.

Google has the most services, including its Android operating system, Maps and Search, which will face tougher rules under the DMA. Meta’s Facebook, Instagram, Marketplace and WhatsApp also qualify as gatekeepers.

A Google spokesperson said they would not appeal the decision. Meta and Amazon did not respond to requests for comment.

(Reporting by Fu Yun Chi in Brussels and Supanth Mukherjee in Stockholm; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

Source: finance.yahoo.com