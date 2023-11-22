Microsoft expands digital footprint in Quebec with major investment, enhances AI capabilities - Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation MSFT unveils plans to expand its digital infrastructure in Quebec, launch new AI and cybersecurity training programs. These initiatives aim to boost the province’s dynamic innovation economy, create high-value job opportunities, and prepare Quebec for the emerging AI economy.

The company plans to invest $500 million over the coming two years to expand its hyperscale cloud computing and AI infrastructure in Quebec. This expansion will increase Microsoft’s cloud infrastructure footprint in Canada by 750%.

With this announcement, Ernst & Young LLP (EY) released a report highlighting how Microsoft and its Quebec ecosystem, which includes more than 3,200 partners and significant cloud infrastructure accounts, is expected to support more than 57,000 jobs and support more than 57,000 jobs in Quebec. They contribute more than $6.4 billion annually to the United States. Gross Domestic Product.

Microsoft’s investment in Quebec will increase its computing capacity by approximately 240% over the next three years. This investment will accelerate AI innovation and allow Quebec organizations to scale up the substantial capacity installed in the province, including a data center sector launched in 2016. In particular, Microsoft has taken the lead in launching enterprise-grade, hyper-scale cloud services in Quebec.

Microsoft is also working with industry leaders in Quebec to help people gain the skills and capabilities needed to succeed in the digital economy by providing access to learning resources, certifications and job search tools.

