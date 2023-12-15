Microsoft Expands Azure AI Studio to Include GPT-4 Turbo with Llama 2 Model-as-a-Service, Vision

Are you ready to drive more awareness to your brand? Consider becoming a sponsor of the AI ​​Impact Tour. Learn more about opportunities here,

Microsoft, one of the biggest winners of the generic AI boom so far, is trying to avoid laying all its AI eggs, thanks to its early support of OpenAI and the integration of the latter startup’s technology into Bing, Azure, and various other services. Is. a basket.

Today, the company announced that it is making Meta Platform’s rival open-source AI model Llama 2 available as a “model-as-a-service” in its cloud platform AI clearinghouse, Azure AI Studio.

Understanding AI Models as a Service

Similar to the now outdated acronym of SaaS (Software-as-a-Service), MaaS provides customers with the ability to use AI models like Llama 2 on-demand over the web when needed with minimal setup. They don’t have to go through all the hassles of setting it up in their cloud server space, private cloud, hybrid cloud or other locations. Even with the assistance of Microsoft experts and trained IT personnel, this can be a non-trivial task for enterprises.

As John Montgomery, corporate vice president of program management for Microsoft’s AI platform efforts, explained in a blog post:

“In Azure AI, you have long been able to deploy models on your own infrastructure – simply go to the model catalog, select the model to deploy and choose a VM to deploy it on and you’re off to the races. Will happen. But not every customer wants to think about operating infrastructure, which is why at Ignite we introduced Models as a Service, which operates models as API endpoints that you can easily call, In a way you can call Azure OpenAI service.

Today, we’re making Meta’s Llama 2 available in public preview through models as a service via Azure AI, enabling llama-2-7b (text generation), llama-2-7b-chat (chat completion). , LAMA-2-13B is becoming capable. (Text Creation), Llama-2-13B-Chat (Chat Completion), Llama-2-70B (Text Creation), and Llama-2-70B-Chat (Chat Completion).

Hedging AI bets while giving customers more choices

Offering this wide range of different open-source Llama models seems like a smart move on Microsoft’s part, expanding the AI ​​options for Azure cloud storage and service customers and giving them a much lower-cost option ( The models themselves are free, although there are various implementations on the GPT-3.5 and 4 models from Microsoft’s friend OpenAI).

After all, Llama 2 has arguably won the year when it comes to generic AI as it is the preferred open-source option for many users and enterprises.

This follows reports from Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, who was said to be surprised and angered by the previous OpenAI board’s sudden decision before re-hiring CEO Sam Altman in November, saying that He wants to spread Microsoft’s AI bets more widely. ,

OpenAI is still well represented

But that doesn’t mean OpenAI is being ignored in today’s announcements. In contrast: Montgomery also shared the news that OpenAI’s latest publicly accessible AI model, GPT-4 Turbo with Vision – which gives AI the ability to analyze and describe photos and visual content – ​​is now available in Azure. Also available to customers. AI Studio.

According to Montgomery, customers like Instacart and WPP are already using this model.

And, Azure AI Studio includes tools for fine-tuning all the models offered.

At this point, as the AI ​​cloud wars continue, the only real question is: How many models will Microsoft be able to add to Azure AI Studio? Is Mistral or Desi next?

Today’s news comes after Microsoft released its Small Language Model (SML) Phi-2 earlier this week, although it is only for research purposes and cannot be used for business cases. However, the Vision may be accompanied by Lama-2 and GPT-4 turbos.

