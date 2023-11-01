November 1, 2023


JERUSALEM (Reuters) – A senior Microsoft Israel official expressed concern for the future of Israel’s high-tech sector due to the country’s war with Islamist group Hamas, warning that multinationals could shut down research and development activities.

Tomer Simon, chief scientist at Microsoft Israel’s R&D Center, said he expressed his concerns in a letter to Tzachi Hanegbi, the head of Israel’s National Security Council, but never received a reply.

As a result, Simon published his letter in the Calcalist financial daily on Wednesday, saying it was his personal opinion and not on behalf of Microsoft, one of hundreds of multinationals operating in Israel.

“The country must create a positive horizon so that multinationals can continue to grow,” Simon said. He said that for every tech job created, five more companies are created that drive Israel’s economy.

“There is a huge danger here. Israel cannot return to just producing oranges. Without high-tech we will return to being a third world economy.”

The prime minister’s office did not immediately comment to Reuters.

Simon, who also acknowledged the human cost of the war, called on leaders to send a clear message to international partners and the global business community that Israel is committed to a prosperous and stable future.

Hundreds of thousands of army personnel have been called up, causing a severe shortage in manpower and disrupting supply chains from ports to supermarkets.

Simon said, “The war has created a huge void in the high-tech sector workforce. This scenario is particularly noticeable among multinational corporations based in Israel, where the percentage of employees recruited into the reserves is much higher than the national average. ” ,

Simon did not cite figures but the government estimated that 15% of technical workers were called into military service.

He said their absence both hurts existing projects and “sends a worrying message to their global headquarters about the credibility and stability of their Israeli operations and Israel in general”.

Simon also pointed to the political turmoil of the past 10 months amid a judicial overhaul plan, which has hurt foreign investment and shut down some R&D.

He cautioned that “multinational companies may stop or reduce their investments, and even close their R&D activities here, following the conflict” which would threaten Israel’s economy and “the future of innovation.” “There will be harmful consequences for this, our global position will be weakened and our internal stability will also be weakened. More”.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Alison Williams)

