Microsoft, Deckers Outdoors, United Rentals, Exxon Mobil and The PNC Financial Services

5 stocks for your 2024 investment game plan

Welcome to episode #384 of the Jax Market Edge Podcast.

(0:30) – Where should you invest in 2024?

(5:50) – Microsoft details heading into the new year: should you invest?

(12:40) – Is now a good time to add more growth to your portfolio?

(28:20) – Navigating Problematic Industries: Are There Opportunities?

(43:10) – Episode Roundup: MSFT. META, DECK, URI, KEY, PNC, XOM, SBUX, BKNG

This week, Tracy goes solo to talk about creating an investing game plan for 2024. She focused only on shares for this episode.

Growth stocks were the big winners of 2023, with the Magnificent 7 hitting new highs, dragging some major indices with it.

There was a bank crisis in the spring, and bank stocks have struggled all year, with some reaching multi-year lows this fall. But even banks have staged a big rally as stocks recorded one of their best Novembers in 20 years.

now what?

Every investor should have an investment plan for the new year. Tracy shares some thoughts in this final podcast of the year.

5 stocks for your 2024 investment game plan

1. Microsoft Corporation MSFT

Microsoft was the winner at the Magnificent 7 in 2023 as it made rapid advances in generative AI. Microsoft shares are up 56% year to date and are trading near all-time highs.

the story continues

However, Microsoft has become expensive. It trades with a P/S ratio of 12, which is similar to the level it had in 2000 when the dot-com boom ended.

Do Microsoft and the rest of Mag 7 still have gas left in the tank for 2024?

2. Deckers Outdoor Corp. deck

Deckers not only has a billion dollar brand in UGG, but now also has a second brand in Hoka.

Deckers shares are up 80.2% year to date and at a new all-time high. However, it is not cheap. It trades with a Forward P/E of 30. But earnings growth for next year looks solid.

Should a hot retail stock like Deckers be on your short list?

3. United Rentals, Inc. URI

United Rentals is the largest equipment rental company in the United States. It is benefiting from the big infrastructure bill as projects are being rolled out across the economy, from EV battery plants to broadband expansion.

United Rentals shares are up 49% year-to-date to new highs, but it’s still cheap with a PEG ratio of 0.8.

Is it too late to buy United Rentals for 2024?

4. Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM

Oil giant Exxon Mobil was trading near its 52-week low due in 2023 as WTI crude fell below $70 again to $68 a barrel.

Exxon Mobil shares have fallen 10.2% so far. It’s cheap, with a Forward P/E of just 10.7. Exxon Mobil is also a dividend all-star with a 3.9% dividend yield.

This year has been very bad for oil reserves. Is this a buying opportunity in Exxon Mobil?

5. PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. PNC

PNC Financial is a large regional bank based in Pittsburgh. Shares of PNC Financial took a hit during the banking crisis, but have recovered from their lows. However, they are still down 7.4% year-to-date.

PNC Financial is cheap with a Forward P/E of only 10.1 and a P/B ratio of 1.1. Bank analysts say you buy a bank with a P/B ratio of 1.0 and sell when it is 2.0. PNC Financial also pays a dividend, with a yield of 4.4%.

Is it finally time for banks like PNC Financial to lead the market in 2024?

What else do you need to know about creating an investment plan for 2024?

Tune in to this week’s podcast to find out.

