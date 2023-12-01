key insights

Microsoft to host its annual general meeting on December 7

The salary of US$2.50 million is part of CEO Satya Nadella’s total remuneration

Total salary is 267% higher than industry average

Microsoft’s total shareholder return over the last three years was 82%, while its EPS grew 18% over the last three years.

performance on Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has been pretty good, and CEO Satya Nadella has done a good job of moving the company in the right direction. This is something that shareholders will keep in mind when they cast their votes on company proposals such as executive remuneration at the upcoming AGM on 7 December. However, some shareholders may still be hesitant about being overly generous with CEO compensation.

Comparison of Microsoft Corporation CEO compensation with the industry

Our data indicates that Microsoft Corporation has a market capitalization of US$2.8t, and total annual CEO compensation for the year through June 2023 was reported to be US$49m. We note that there is a decrease of 12% compared to last year. While we always look at total compensation first, our analysis shows the salary component is lower, at US$2.5 million.

When comparing similar companies in the US software industry with market capitalizations over US$8.0b, we found that the average total CEO compensation was US$13m. This shows that Satya Nadella is paid above average for the industry. Additionally, Satya Nadella also holds US$302 million worth of Microsoft stock directly under his name, which tells us that he has a significant personal stake in the company.

Component 2023 2022 Ratio (2023) Salary US$2.5 million US$2.5 million 5% Other US$46 million US$52 million 95% total compensation US$49 million US$55 million 100%

At the industry level, approximately 11% of total compensation represents salary and 89% represents other remuneration. Compared to the broader industry, Microsoft pays a modest share of remuneration through salary. It is important to note that the shift toward non-salary compensation suggests that total pay is linked to company performance.

ceo compensation

Development of Microsoft Corporation

Over the past three years, Microsoft Corporation has seen its earnings per share (EPS) grow by 18% per year. Its revenue is up 7.5% compared to last year.

Shareholders will be happy to know that the company has improved itself over the years. It’s good to see revenues heading north, as this is consistent with healthy business conditions. Stepping away from the current format for a second, it might be worth checking out this free visual illustration What do analysts expect? For the future.

Has Microsoft Corporation been a good investment?

Most shareholders would probably be pleased with Microsoft Corporation delivering a total return of 82% over three years. This strong performance may mean that some shareholders would not mind if the CEO were paid more than usual for a company of his size.

To finish…

The company’s good performance has probably made most shareholders happy, with CEO remuneration likely to be the least of the concerns to be discussed at the upcoming AGM. Still, not all shareholders may be in favor of increasing CEO pay, as they are already paid more than the industry.

While CEO pay is an important factor to be aware of, there are other areas that investors should be mindful of as well. we have identified 1 warning sign for Microsoft Investors should be aware of this in a dynamic business environment.

Arguably, the quality of the business is more important than the level of CEO compensation. so check it out Free List of interesting companies that have high return on equity and low debt.

Source: finance.yahoo.com