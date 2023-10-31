Microsoft Copilot launches tomorrow, but what exactly is it?

Microsoft 365 CoPilot Photo: Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket (Getty Images)

Microsoft’s generative AI work assistant Copilot will launch to millions of enterprise customers on Wednesday. According to the Wall Street Journal, chief information officers across the country are stepping up training to prepare for the Microsoft 365 product launch, and it may also bring changes to your office space.



Microsoft 365 Copilot uses generative AI to do everything you’d ask that helpful intern to do. The tool summarizes long emails, writes draft responses, and turns Word documents into PowerPoint presentations. Co-Pilot will also attend a meeting on your behalf, summarizing the topics discussed, logging attendees, and flagging any action items for you. The product will be launched tomorrow to the more than one million companies using Microsoft 365 in the US.

If you still don’t understand how to use Copilot, you can always ask Microsoft 365 Chat, a chatbot powered by ChatGPT’s generative AI. The chatbot can scan all the apps in your Microsoft suite to gather information, along with ChatGPT’s general internet scraping capabilities. If you were out for a week, you could ask Microsoft 365 chat “Did anything happen with our client Gizmodo last week?” And Copilot will summarize any relevant mentions from your company emails, calendars, documents, and presentations.

The Assistant launched last month for select users, but this broader launch will reach a much larger portion of Microsoft’s user base. The integration of ChatGPT into Office products is a key part of Microsoft’s multi-billion dollar deal with Open AI, and is expected to be one of the most widely used applications of ChatGPT in everyday life.

Microsoft Copilot, with all its features, is not free. Enterprise customers must pay $30 per user per month.

Longtime Microsoft users may remember Clippy, a personal paper clip and Microsoft Office digital assistant launched in 1997. A beloved character of early computer technology, Clippy was removed from Office in 2007, much to the disappointment of many who loved him.

