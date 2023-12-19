Microsoft Copilot gets a music creation feature via Suno integration techcrunch

Microsoft’s AI-powered chatbot, Microsoft Copilot, can now create songs thanks to integration with general AI music app Suno.

Users can enter a prompt like “Create a pop song about adventures with your family” into Copilot and listen, via a plugin, as their musical ideas come to life. From a single sentence, Suno can create an entire song – including lyrics, instruments and singing voices.

Copilot users can access the Listen integration by launching Microsoft Edge, visiting Copilot.Microsoft.com, logging in with their Microsoft account and enabling the Listen plugin, or clicking the Listen logo that says “Music with Listen Create.”

“We believe this partnership will open new horizons for creativity and entertainment, making music creation accessible to everyone,” reads a post published on the Microsoft Bing blog this morning. “This experience will begin rolling out to users today and will ramp up over the coming weeks.”

Tech giants and startups alike are increasingly investing in next generation AI-powered music creation technology. In November, Google AI lab DeepMind and YouTube partnered to release Lyria, a next-gen AI model for music, and Dream Tracks, a limited-access tool for creating AI tunes in YouTube shorts. Meta has published several of its experiments with AI music generation. Elsewhere, Stability AI and Refusion have launched platforms and apps for creating songs and effects from prompts.

But many ethical and legal issues surrounding AI-synthesized music still remain to be resolved.

AI algorithms “learn” from existing music to produce similar effects, a fact with which not all artists – or general AI users – are comfortable, especially in cases where the artist does not consent to AI algorithms training on their music. Are and don’t do that. There will be no compensation for this. Stability AI’s own Gen AI audio lead quit after saying that Gen AI “exploits creators”, and the Grammys have banned entirely AI-generated songs from being considered for awards.

Many Gen AI companies argue that fair use prevents them from paying artists whose works are in the public domain – even if they are copyrighted. However, this is uncharted legal territory.

For its part, Listen does not disclose the source of its AI training data on its website – nor does it prevent users from entering prompts like “in the style of”. [artist],” unlike some other generation AI music tools.

As copyrights continue to fizzle out in the courts, homemade tracks that use Gen AI to generate familiar sounds that can be considered authentic – or at least close enough – are going viral. Have been. Music labels have been quick to send them to streaming partners, citing intellectual property concerns – and they’ve usually prevailed. But general AI tool makers have gone underground elsewhere.

Clarity on the legal status of General AI music may come soon – if not from court rulings. A newly introduced Senate bill would give recourse to artists, including musicians, when their digital likenesses, including their musical styles, are used without their permission.

