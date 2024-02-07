Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says 'AI is really in the air now' and he plans to train 2 million Gen Z in India with tech skills.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella announced on Wednesday that he is doubling his commitment to train India’s youth in AI skills. They’re also aiming high: The goal is to train 2 million students, job seekers and women through the company’s ADVANTA(I)GE India initiative by 2025.

While visiting Mumbai for the Microsoft CEO Connection event on Wednesday, Nadella pledged to support India’s vision of a self-reliant AI workforce and transform the country into an AI-first nation by empowering every Indian sector such as government offices and non-profit organizations. Took a resolution. AI’s transformative tools.

“India needs a skilled workforce that can use AI to solve complex problems and create value,” Microsoft wrote in a statement. And it seems Indians think so too. According to a report by PwC, about 79% of Indian employees believe that it is extremely important to acquire more digital skills in the next five years, compared to about 57% of global respondents. Among Indian workers, about 61% also said that adopting green skills, or technical knowledge that supports environmentally sustainable decisions, is essential for today’s workforce, compared to only 39% of global respondents.

Nadella’s new zeal to build the Indian AI workforce also cuts across social class, gender and income levels. Microsoft said it will partner with 10 Indian state governments to provide basic and advanced AI training to 500,000 students and job seekers in 100 rural education institutions, a move that the Indian ministry designated to train Gen Z in digital Will expand the company’s existing collaboration with. Cyber ​​Security Skills.

Microsoft’s promise to train millions of people adds to an earlier promise by Nadella to train 100,000 Indian developers on how to use the Azure AI platform, build and deploy AI solutions, and learn code samples. According to Microsoft’s website, this one-month program is open to participants of all backgrounds and experience levels and requires two levels of training to complete. The first level will educate people about how to use and create AI, while the second will measure people’s ability to solve real-world problems with the software.

It will also employ 5,000 trainers in higher education institutions to teach 100,000 women in rural areas and cities that do not have a large population like Delhi and Mumbai. These cities classified as Tier 2 or Tier 3 include Chandigarh, Jaipur, Nagpur and Gwalior, among many others. The company has also committed to train 400,000 students in remote, tribal and agricultural areas, for which it has launched three global initiatives.

For Indians, additional training is fuel for the rapidly growing AI fire. According to Microsoft’s Work Trends Index, 90% of Indian leaders said they will need to hire workers who are ready for the rise of AI — but 78% of workers say they don’t have the skills to get their current work done. Don’t have the right AI knowledge.

Many things are hindering India’s desire to emerge as an economic superpower, but a significant factor is the wealth gap between the country’s urbanites and rural villagers.

According to Statista, more than 909 million people, or nearly two-thirds of India’s population, live in rural areas of the country. And villages are quite different from the lush green fields, fresh air and idyllic fields that might come to mind. People living in rural areas of India often lack basic necessities, with more than 500 million people living on less than a dollar a day. Villages are full of caste associations and social rules on occupations, which can keep people stuck in jobs like carpenter, barber, weaver, potter or sweeper with few other options. People in these areas face economic deprivation, such as few banking or investment resources, and social neglect that is slowing India’s progress as a formidable subcontinent.

Advanced AI in these areas could improve some of the difficulties people face. It could broaden access to financial services, improve education for children, and advance preventive health care.

Kuldeep Maiti, founder of Indian microfinance unit VFS Capital, says chatbots and virtual assistants can help people make informed financial decisions, manage their expenses and improve financial literacy. In education, AI-powered software can “provide personalized learning experiences” to ensure that learners, “regardless of their socio-economic background, receive tailored education through which they can break out of the cycle of poverty” ,” says Maiti. AI can revolutionize early diagnosis for rural Indians, bridging the critical gap where people do not have access to or cannot afford diagnostic facilities.

However, to be clear, many rural Indians – 399 million to be precise – are online. About 50% of India’s total population is connected to the Internet.

According to Punit Chandhok, President, Microsoft India and South Asia, the initiative to train more people across many different demographics and income levels is part of Microsoft’s “deep commitment to enabling inclusive growth with technology”. “The country has a huge opportunity to become a global leader in AI,” he said. “Creating AI flows at scale is an important step in that journey,” he said.

Source: fortune.com