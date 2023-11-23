Microsoft celebrates OpenAI’s return to stability

Publicly and internally, Microsoft leaders are lauding OpenAI’s apparent return to normalcy after several days of chaos.

The Chat giant maker, in which Microsoft has reportedly invested about $13 billion, has been on a roller-coaster ride that began on Friday when its board suddenly ousted Sam Altman as CEO and announced his return on Wednesday. The morning ended with the appointment of a new board.

Following Altman’s ouster, Microsoft took steps to hire him, along with OpenAI co-founder and president Greg Brockman – who left OpenAI in protest of Altman’s termination – to lead a new advanced AI research team at Microsoft. for, and also offered to hire any other OpenAI employees. Who wanted to go.

Sam Altman is returning to OpenAI as CEO following his ouster last week, and three board members who participated in his termination have been ousted.

At the time, Microsoft, which already owned a majority stake in OpenAI, was positioned to “take over” OpenAI by essentially absorbing its talent. Nearly all of the startup’s 770 or so employees signed a letter which stated that they would take Microsoft up on the offer unless Altman was reinstated. ,

Meet OpenAI’s New Board Members Following Shake-Up, Sam Altman’s Return

However, a deal was eventually reached for Altman to return to OpenAI rather than allow the $90 billion company to collapse, an outcome that Fortune tech reporter David Mayer wrote is “pretty ideal for Microsoft.”

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella took to social media platform

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella speaking during the OpenAI DayDay event in San Francisco on November 6.

“Over these past 5 days, I saw the people at OpenAI stay calm and determined in driving their mission despite everything that was happening around them. And I saw the people at Microsoft stay focused on our mission And serving our customers and partners, coming forward to help in every way we can,” Nadella wrote.

AI could be ‘the most important creative, productive thing in the history of technology’: Joe Moglia

“I’m especially grateful for this going into the Thanksgiving holiday. Thank you for your determination and the work you do every day to safely and responsibly advance AI and deliver its benefits to all of humanity.”

In an internal memo obtained by The Verge, Microsoft’s CTO and EVP of AI Kevin Scott also praised the staff while addressing the end of the saga.

What is ChatGPT?

“Overall, nothing has changed or wavered about our resolve and focus on providing the world’s best AL technology platforms and products to our customers and partners,” he wrote. “We will continue to support our colleagues at OpenAL and the phenomenal work they are doing together in service of that mission. As we have for the last 4+ years, we look forward to continuing our work with Sam and his team.” Looking forward to.”

Microsoft has reportedly invested $13 billion in OpenAI.

According to Fortune’s Mayer, Microsoft has reason to celebrate the results.

“In some ways, Microsoft has achieved the best of both worlds here,” Mayer wrote. “The underlying and growing tension between OpenAI’s non-profit structure and the need to finance its vast staffing and operating costs is much closer to being resolved than it was last week.”

He added, “It looks like the money has been won, which means there will be fewer surprises for Nadella, who now probably finds less resistance to the need for speed – this episode is more about OpenAI from its security-first roots.” Will take it away.”

