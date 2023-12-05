Microsoft brings Co-Pilot to everyone who uses Windows: Here are four great things you can do with it

Microsoft Corporation MSFT has now expanded its availability co-pilot Bringing the power of AI to all users, including Windows 11 and Windows 10 users. Although it seems full of buzzwords, CoPilot can actually do many useful things from your desktop.

What happened: Microsoft Copilot is an AI-powered assistant that lives on your Windows desktop, replacing Cortana.

Microsoft has taken advantage of its partnership OpenAIusing a chatgpt And Dall-ee Technologies to bring generic AI features to Windows users.

Microsoft’s Copilot chatbot may actually look very familiar if you’ve used Bing Chat before. However, while Bing Chat lives in the Edge browser, Copilot lives on your Windows desktop.

Like Bing Chat, Copilot can answer your questions, draw pictures, and help you with things like coding and writing. But it can also work on your Windows computer, making it even more useful than Bing Chat.

We’ve been using Copilot for a while, and here are some cool things you can do with it.

Best things to do with Copilot on Windows 11

ask the copilot to act

You can ask CoPilot to perform a variety of tasks on your Windows 11 computer.

For example, if you have multiple windows open and can’t figure out what’s going on, you can launch CoPilot and ask it to help you organize all the open windows.

Think of it like asking a friend or assistant for help organizing your desk. Seems really helpful, doesn’t it?

Want to mute the audio? You can ask the copilot to do this. Don’t want to be bothered? You can ask the copilot to enable DND mode.

Summarize open tabs

We often find ourselves distracted by long articles, especially when there is no summary or summary of the story that you can view.

Don’t fret, though – you can ask CoPilot to summarize stories in the now open tab.

You must have the story open and launch Copilot using Win + C Add it to your taskbar or launch it.

Now, type this: Summarize a page in Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome, or any browser you use.

The co-pilot will summarize the story, and then you can also interact with him by asking questions.

edit photo

Not everyone loves editing photos – many of us have been relying on MS Paint for basic editing.

Now, you can use CoPilot to edit photos for things like removing or blurring the background using Portrait mode.

Drag and drop whatever image you want to edit into the CoPilot window, and the Assistant will do the work for you.

generate images

You can use Copilot to generate images just like Bing Chat.

CoPilot, like Bing Chat, again uses the Dall-E 3.

For detailed steps on creating images, see our how-to here.

