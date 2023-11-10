Microsoft briefly restricted employee access to OpenAI’s ChatGPT, citing security concerns

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella speaks during the OpenAI DayDay event in San Francisco, California on November 06, 2023. Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, delivered the keynote address at the first Open AI DayDay conference.

Microsoft has invested billions of dollars in OpenAI. But CNBC has learned that for a brief period Thursday, the software company’s employees were not allowed to use the startup’s best-known product, ChatGPT.

“Many AI tools are no longer available for employee use due to security and data concerns,” Microsoft said in an update on an internal website. CNBC also saw a screenshot showing that ChatGPT could not be accessed on corporate devices.

Microsoft and OpenAI representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

“While it is true that Microsoft has invested in OpenAI, and ChatGPT has built-in safeguards to prevent inappropriate use, the website is still a third-party external service,” Microsoft said. “This means you should exercise caution when using it due to privacy and security risks. The same applies for any other external AI services like MidJourney or Replika.”

The company initially said it was banning ChatGPT and design software Canva, but later removed a line in the advisory that included those products. Following the initial publication of this story, Microsoft restored access to ChatGPT.

In a statement to CNBC, Microsoft said that the temporary ChatGPAT outage was a mistake that resulted from testing the system for larger language models.

A spokesperson said, “We were testing endpoint control systems for LLMs and inadvertently turned them on for all staff.” “We restored service immediately after identifying our error. As we’ve said before, we encourage employees and customers to use services like Bing Chat Enterprise and ChatGPT Enterprise that offer the highest level of privacy and security protections.” Let’s come together.”

Many large companies have often restricted the use of ChatGPT to prevent sharing of confidential data. After being trained on extensive Internet data, ChatGPT produces human-like responses to people’s chat messages. This service has more than 100 million users.

Microsoft’s update advises people to use the company’s own Bing Chat tool, which relies on the OpenAI artificial intelligence model. The two companies are closely linked. Microsoft has also been busy this year rolling out updates to its Windows operating system and Office applications that take advantage of OpenAI services, which in turn run on Microsoft’s Azure cloud infrastructure.

Earlier this week, CEO Satya Nadella appeared on stage with OpenAI’s Sam Altman at the startup’s first developer conference.

Altman wrote in a Post “The rumors that we are blocking Microsoft 365 in retaliation are completely unfounded,” he said on X late Thursday.

In January, a high-ranking Microsoft engineer wrote in a forum that employees could use ChatGPT, but advised against entering confidential information, Insider reported.

Earlier this week, a hacking group called Anonymous Sudan said it targeted ChatGPIT in an attack because of “OpenAI’s collaboration with the occupied state of Israel” and because Altman said he would like to see “more investment in Israel.” Willing to do.”

