Microsoft boss Brad Smith backtracks on UK outrage

Microsoft’s disgraceful climbdown comes just months after it hit Britain to block its £60bn takeover of Call of Duty maker Activision Blizzard.

Brad Smith, chairman of the US giant, described the UK as a leading player in science and technology and ‘an important market for companies around the world’.

It marked a dramatic reversal from less than seven months when he declared that ‘the EU is a more attractive place to start a business’ and added: ‘The English Channel has never felt wider.’

The outcry in a BBC interview in April came after the Competition and Markets Authority blocked Microsoft’s £60bn acquisition of Activision Blizzard over fears it could disrupt the gaming market.

Smith said the decision was ‘bad for Britain’ and that it represented the company’s ‘darkest day in our four decades’ in the UK. He criticized the ‘unelected’ and ‘irresponsible’ regulator.

Microsoft later came back with a revised proposal that addressed the CMA’s concerns and the new deal was passed by the regulator last month.

Speaking at the Artificial Intelligence Summit at Bletchley Park this week, Smith struck a far more cordial tone.

‘I think the CMA acted with clarity, with decisiveness and with the kind of communication you need in the world today,’ he told The Times. ‘I think at Microsoft we should, rightly, accept a level of accountability. We do I do this for the fact that we haven’t thought about this problem before and how to solve it.’

Reflecting on his comments on the BBC, he said: ‘The one lesson I learned on 26 April was not to give interviews on the BBC on just two hours’ sleep, which I did that day.

,[Britain] It is the center of science. It is a center of technology, great universities, and an important business community. This is an important market for companies around the world.

Analysts described Smith’s comments as a ‘blatant backtrack’ and an attempt to offer an ‘olive branch’ to regulators.

Tory MP Iain Duncan Smith said it was an example of big tech being a ‘bully’, adding: ‘It’s time we stopped bowing to big tech and accepted that the UK will always be a business Has been a good place to be.’

Susannah Streeter, an analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: ‘Brad Smith is clearly extending an olive branch to the CMAs, making them regret their earlier choice of words.’

And Danny Hewson, an analyst at AJ Bell, said: ‘This is a clear move by Smith, who certainly had grounds for compromise with both the British government and the CMA.’

Source: www.dailymail.co.uk