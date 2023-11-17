Sam Altman at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit on Thursday – Eric Risberg/AP

The company behind ChatGPT, the world’s most famous artificial intelligence service, fired its chief executive Sam Altman on Friday night.

In a statement that surprised the technology industry, the company said: “Mr. Altman’s departure follows a thoughtful review process by the board, which concluded that he was not consistently clear in his communications with the board, which led to its The ability to work was being hindered.” Responsibilities The Board no longer has confidence in his ability to continue to lead OpenAI.”

The technology company received $10 billion funding this year from its biggest investor Microsoft. The firing wiped £46 billion off Microsoft’s value on Friday as its shares fell 1.68 per cent.

OpenAI became one of the world’s most valuable startups after ChatGPIT became an internet sensation following its launch in November last year.

For the first time, English written by an AI service, trained on existing content such as websites, was seen as comparable to English written by humans.

The company quickly gained a following, with 100 million people using ChatGPT every week and has seen many of the world’s largest companies struggle to adopt the technology.

OpenAI was originally a non-profit co-founded in 2015 by Elon Musk, who criticized its change in direction, accusing the organization of becoming “a profit-maximizing company effectively controlled by Microsoft”.

The company is now planning to sell shares to potential investors, reportedly worth $86 billion (£69 billion), amid concerns it is unable to meet customer demand. On Wednesday, it blocked sign-ups for its premium GhatGPT Plus service, saying it had reached capacity.

Mr Altman, a 38-year-old pioneer of artificial intelligence, is a serial technology entrepreneur who has helped AI capture the public’s imagination.

On Thursday, Mr Altman said at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation conference in San Francisco that AI would provide “the biggest leap forward of any of our major technological revolutions so far”, but he reiterated his concerns that the public needs it. Is. Safe from risks. “I really think the world will rise to the occasion and everyone wants to do the right thing,” he said.

Last night the company appointed its chief technology officer Mira Muratti as interim chief executive, saying it “expects a seamless transition while conducting a formal search for a permanent CEO”.

On social media website X, Mr Altman wrote: “I loved my time at OpenAI. It was a little transformative for me personally and hopefully for the world. Most of all, I liked working with such talented people.” Wire Mr Altman has been contacted for comment.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com