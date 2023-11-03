Microsoft, Arista, F5, and Juniper emerge stronger with tech earnings

To say the least, it has been an adventurous quarter in the technology market. Just two weeks ago, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was down 10% from its summer “AI high” on fears of rising interest rates, the economy and global conflicts hitting the economy. Since then it has gained momentum.

Earnings season, the Fed meeting and other factors have added volatility to the mix. If you dig a little deeper into cloud technology, it’s a bit like… uh… cloud. Earnings season helped shed more light on what’s going on, with some companies showing strength and others lagging behind.

Microsoft has once again emerged as one of the strong players in the cloud, as it has deftly navigated the economic turmoil and made the best of its strongest point in the market – artificial intelligence (AI). And networking remains an interesting way to play AI, as some networkers like Arista, F5 and Juniper have shown strength relative to cloud infrastructure spending.

Mad Money – Image: Jayshree Ullal, CEO and President of Arista Networks during an interview , [+] December 11, 2014 – (Photo Credit: Scott Mallin/CNBC/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images) NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Recent reports from cloud hyperscalers were conflicting. Microsoft Cloud’s growth numbers were strong, ranging between 24%-28% y/y (y/y). Depending on how you measure it, Google’s cloud growth slowed dramatically to less than 10% y/y, and Amazon’s numbers demonstrated a return to stability with 12% growth — for the first time in four quarters. There has been no decline in it. More on that later. Let’s look at some numbers.

Networking as AI plays out – Arista hits a new high

Networking technology has emerged as an interesting play on AI. Although industry giant Cisco won’t report for the next few weeks, market-leading networking companies including Arista Networks, F5 and Juniper Networks have posted strong results – even in conference calls with AI.

Arista Networks shares rose after Tuesday’s earnings report, which beat Wall Street estimates, helped by easing supply constraints and rising sales from enterprise customers. And networking experts predict that Ethernet and AI will play a key role in future success. Arista shares reached an all-time high on Wednesday.

“Look, if you look back three years ago, we started investing seriously in the enterprise,” CEO Jayshree Ullal said on an earnings conference call. ,[W]“We have invested and seen significant growth in enterprise customers wanting to do business with Arista.”

Arista has become one of the leading AI plays among investors who see its networking technology as the key to connecting high-powered servers. AI has now become so important that the company has created a new category it calls “Cloud and AI Titans.” Oracle has become a major customer in this category. This is no surprise, given Oracle’s growth, which comes in no small part from its Generative AI service that trains large language models (LLMs) on NVIDIA’s processors.

This past earnings report only reinforces the notion that Arista has become the leader in networking for AI, and it also points to the growing importance of networking in the cloud.

“AI is going to be such a critical component of all of our cloud types that it is now a combined vertical,” Ullal said.

Despite ho-hum earnings across much of the tech sector, there was other strength in the networking market.

Enterprise networking player F5, which is also becoming an important player in multicloud networking, reported revenue of $707 million for the quarter, compared with analysts’ estimates of $701 million. The company reported quarterly earnings of $3.50 per share, surpassing the consensus estimate of $3.21. That compares with earnings of $2.62 per share a year ago. Shares are up about 4% in the past week and up 7% year-to-date.

Juniper Networks, which sells into the same markets as Arista, also reported a very good quarter, sending its shares higher. It generated revenue of $1.4 billion in the quarter ending September 2023. Although this was slightly lower than last year, it beat the consensus estimate. This compares to revenue of $1.41 billion a year earlier. The company has beaten revenue estimates in the last two quarters. On an adjusted basis, the company earned 60 cents per share, compared with estimates for a profit of 55 cents. Juniper shares are up about 10% in the past week, but they’re still hovering near year-to-date lows and they’re down 16% year to date.

Recently another strong networking performer, Extreme Networks, posted strong results, but suffered a bit of a blow after its revenue guidance came out. The company met earnings and revenue expectations, but the company lowered its 2024 revenue forecast, though it still expects earnings per share to grow. Company executives cited inventory constraints and more cautious customers as reasons for the dialed-back outlook. Shares fell about 10% this week.

the cloud was uneven

Meanwhile, earnings reports from cloud hyperscalers were more uneven. The earnings of Microsoft and Alphabet couldn’t be more different. Microsoft was impressed and Google disappointed, leaving the impression that Microsoft could increase its lead over Google in both the cloud and AI areas.

Microsoft reported revenue of $56.5 billion, up 13% from a year earlier, and $2 billion above analysts’ consensus estimate. The company reported EPS of $2.99, which beat the EPS estimate of $2.65. Azure cloud business grew 28%, exceeding the company’s forecast of 25% to 26% growth. Microsoft’s cloud revenue was up 24% to $31.8 billion.

Microsoft attributes its cloud success to the general incorporation of artificial intelligence across all of its products. “Higher-than-expected AI consumption contributed to revenue growth in Azure,” CFO Amy Hood said on the earnings call, referring to the addition of multiple foundation models to Azure. Azure sales also benefited from the addition of Oracle Database to the cloud service.

Google’s parent company, Alphabet, reported better-than-expected figures – but shares were sold off due to slow cloud growth and a disappointing outlook for advertising. Google reported revenue of $76.69 billion, up 11% from a year earlier forecast of $76 billion. The company reported EPS of $1.55, nine cents better than estimates. Google Cloud revenue in the quarter was up 22% to $8.4 billion, but was below analysts’ consensus estimate of $8.6 billion. This is also a notable deceleration from the previous quarter’s 28% growth.

Google’s slow growth rates indicate that Microsoft is still taking share from Google and increasing its lead in cloud infrastructure and services.

Amazon, on the other hand, gave investors good news, sending its shares up 10% last week. Amazon reported cloud growth of 12% in the third quarter of 2023, which is the first time in four quarters that its growth rate has not declined. Its growth rate in the second quarter also remained 12%.

Amazon reported revenue of $143.1 billion, up 11% y/y; $11.2 billion in operating income, up 343% or $8.7 billion year-over-year; and $20.2 billion in adjusted 12-month free cash flow for equipment finance leases, up $41.7 billion from the comparable period last year.

CEO Andy Jassy had some encouraging things to say about the fourth quarter:

,[W]You are encouraged by the strong new deals that have occurred over the past few months. For perspective, we signed several new deals in September with an effective date in October that will not be reflected in any GAAP reported numbers for Q3, but the collection of which will make up our total reported deals for all Q3. exceeds volume.

Summing things up: Recent earnings have been mixed so far, but no disaster. The cloud market appears to be absorbing slow growth and high interest rates as companies focus on cost optimization.

The outlook for 2024 is still cloudy (pun intended), as the market remains concerned about a number of issues, including global conflicts in Israel and Ukraine, slowing growth in China, high interest rates, and overall trade uncertainty. The fact that the US Federal Reserve kept interest rates steady at its Wednesday meeting was a welcome relief to the market, which reacted with a rally.