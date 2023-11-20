Microsoft appoints ex-OpenAI leaders Altman and Brockman to lead new AI team

Microsoft has appointed OpenAI co-founders Sam Altman and Greg Brockman to lead a “new advanced AI research team”, the software group’s head Satya Nadella said on Monday, an unexpected development after OpenAI’s board fired Altman. The decision was followed by three days of intense discussion. ,

Several OpenAI members, including co-founder Brockman, left the company in protest last week. Nadella said Altman and Brockman will be joined by “colleagues”, suggesting that Microsoft is also hiring several other people who left OpenAI over the weekend.

“We look forward to moving quickly to provide them with the resources they need to succeed,” Nadella said. Which many tech entrepreneurs described as an example of “incredible execution”.

Nadella, whose firm has invested more than $10 billion in OpenAI and acquired about 50% ownership, said the Windows-maker remains committed to the startup. Altman was the public face of the startup that is not only projected to be the leader in the current AI race, but in less than a year has also assumed kingmaker status for thousands of other startups looking to leverage OpenAI offerings. I am on top.

The decision comes after a tumultuous weekend, in which Altman was removed from his role at OpenAI by the organization’s board on Friday. After his departure, Brockman also resigned. Negotiations for his possible return to OpenAI were not successful, ending late Sunday night. The OpenAI board instead chose to appoint former Twitch chief executive and co-founder Emmett Shearer as its interim chief executive. OpenAI did not respond to a request for comment.

Earlier over the weekend, Altman also began pitching a new AI venture to investors, according to the New York Times.

“We are committed to our partnership with OpenAI and are confident in our product roadmap, our ability to continue to innovate with everything we announced at Microsoft Ignite, and our ability to continue supporting our customers and partners. “We look forward to getting to know and working with Emmett Shearer and OAI’s new leadership team,” Nadella said.

The OpenAI board said it removed Altman because he was not “consistently candid” in his conversations with them. It did not elaborate on the reasoning, which angered many OpenAI employees. “The board had a chance to explain its drastic steps and they didn’t take it,” Andrzej Karpathy, a research scientist at OpenAI, wrote on X.

More to follow.

Source: techcrunch.com