Microsoft Announces Expanded CoPilot Capabilities in Ignite for Sales and Service

Microsoft wants to help sales and service teams become more productive with the power of AI Copilot.

Today at the Microsoft Ignite conference, the tech giant unveiled a suite of innovative, AI-powered CoPilot features aimed at boosting sales productivity and improving customer service experiences across organizations.

The new Microsoft Copilot sales and service efforts represent a massive update from the initial set of capabilities that Microsoft first detailed for Copilot in July, when it announced its first Microsoft Sales Copilot. The new updates are not just about sales and service operations using Microsoft Dynamics, but they are much deeper integration into the Microsoft portfolio. Users will be able to integrate Microsoft 365 with sources of sales and service data more easily than before.

“Since the beginning of this year, we’ve been working hard on incorporating Co-Pilot into all of our products, from Microsoft 365 to Dynamics and security,” Emily Hay, CVP of Microsoft Business Applications, told VentureBeat.

He said customer feedback on the early introduction of co-pilots was that although they found the tools useful, there were too many different co-pilots to deal with. At Ignite, one of the things Microsoft is announcing is a streamlined Co-Pilot experience that will sit on top of all Microsoft applications.

How is the new Microsoft Copilot for Sales different from the old Microsoft Sales Copilot

So how is the new Microsoft Copilot for sale different? He explained that it has a lot of power and integration with Microsoft tools, especially Microsoft 365, as well as other customer relationship management (CRM) tools because of the comprehensive Microsoft Copilot platform.

“A lot of our users start out with Microsoft 365 and they really like that experience, they like the ability to use, for example, CoPilot in PowerPoint to create a presentation or a new Excel spreadsheet. “Co-Pilot in Excel to create and the same thing with Word and Word and Outlook,” she said. “They’re asking us to expand Co-Pilot into the Microsoft 365 experience to include customer data that exists in CRM systems.”

The new MIcrosoft Copilot for Sales experience enables exactly this. For example, an organization can use CRM information inside Microsoft 365 to create emails in a seamless and integrated approach.

In the past, he pointed out that the experience in the predecessor Microsoft Sales Copilot may have been a bit disjointed. For example, if an organization was connecting with a customer on a Microsoft Teams call, they may also need to log into the CRM system to gain access to the data.

With the new Microsoft Copilot for sales, CRM data is connected, as well as non-Microsoft CRM data like for example from Salesforce.

“You can ask questions without logging into your CRM system and the system can recommend competitive insights to you, recommend what you would say to the customer or answer questions for you,” she said.

Looking from sales to service

While sales is an area where Microsoft previously had a co-pilot, service has not.

At Ignite, Microsoft Copilot for Service technology is being introduced as a way to integrate service information from different systems into an overall Copilot experience, which, like Sales Recurrence, will also integrate with Microsoft 365.

“This is a completely new offering,” he said. “We’re excited to bring Co-Pilot to the service because when we talk to customers, customer service is kind of ground zero for AI.”

He said the problem for a lot of customer service agents is that they connect with customers on the phone or over email and they have to navigate many different knowledge bases. This may include information present on the company’s website, internal knowledge base as well as in CRM and service management systems such as Zendesk and ServiceNow.

With the new Microsoft Copilot for service, while agents are connecting with customers on a Teams call, they don’t have to navigate through all the different systems. He explained that an agent can use natural language to ask a question, and the co-pilot will reason over all the different connected knowledge base sources and return the correct answer with links below to the sources.

“This dramatically reduces the time it takes for customer service agents to navigate through all these different sources to get the right answer to the customer,” he said.

ServiceNow, Salesforce and others have all been adding their own AI capabilities in recent months. In his view, Microsoft has a distinct advantage, particularly with its new integrated Copilot approach.

“We already know that the majority of employees across all business functions are spending the majority of their time in their productivity tools, whether it’s Word, Excel, PowerPoint, or Outlook or Teams,” she said. “We have the opportunity to bring customer data and business data into that experience without requiring employees to leave the devices they love and use most, and that’s hard for other vendors because they have That’s not the product footprint.”

