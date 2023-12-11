Microsoft agrees to union contract terms governing use of AI

(Bloomberg) — Microsoft Corp. has agreed to change union contract language governing its use of artificial intelligence, creating an opportunity for workers to challenge how it deploys the evolving technology.

As part of negotiations with the Communications Workers of America – the first US collective bargaining in company history – Microsoft reached a temporary agreement on AI articles to be included in the contract covering a few hundred employees at Microsoft’s video game studio ZeniMax. Have done.

The language includes Microsoft’s previously announced six AI principles, which commit the company to ensuring that systems “treat all people fairly” and “empower and include people.” In the new agreement, which was seen by Bloomberg News, Microsoft “commits to applying these AI principles across all of our AI technologies to help employees achieve greater productivity, growth and satisfaction in their work.”

According to the contract language, “The goal is to ensure that equipment and technologies benefit workers rather than harm them.” It then obliges Microsoft to notify the union at any time that the implementation of AI or other automation “may affect the work performed” by union members, and, if requested, negotiate the impact on employees. to do.

Microsoft did not provide comment in response to inquiries.

The company has revamped almost its entire product lineup, including Office, Windows, search, and security software, to add features based on OpenAI technology. AI-enhanced software helps employees with a variety of tasks, from coding to writing emails to tracking customer needs.

Microsoft calls its AI products Co-Pilots, intended to imply that they work alongside employees rather than replacing them. Still, Microsoft officials acknowledge that widespread deployment of these and other types of AI tools will change people’s jobs and could have a wide-ranging impact on the workforce.

CWA President Claude Cummings Jr. said in an interview, “With new technology it is important that we ensure that there is no reduction in what unions have fought for over the years.” “Technology may change, but what unions stand for hasn’t.”

Although the language doesn’t establish detailed parameters, its inclusion in an enforceable union contract means “Microsoft is obligated to follow it,” Cummings said. Collective bargaining agreements typically include grievance procedures that can be invoked when either party feels the other has violated the terms, which may include escalating issues to arbitration or mediation.

Cummings said the CWA is not against technological change, but wants to ensure that workers have a stake in the process and that their job security, protections and benefits are protected. “I worked for AT&T when telephones were the size of breadboxes,” he said. “Technology has been evolving for years, and the best way for workers to have a voice in how that technology is used in the workplace is to first be in a union and sign agreements like this.”

The agreement with the CWA provides Microsoft with a recruiting advantage, Cummings said. “Microsoft is going to get the best young minds in this country,” the union president said, adding that he hopes the deal will inspire more workers to form a union and that other companies will follow Microsoft’s lead to avoid union-busting. Will be inspired to do it.

In 2022, when it sought regulatory approval to buy Activision Blizzard Inc., Microsoft announced a new set of principles, including a commitment to a “collaborative approach that will make it easier” for workers to choose where to work. Whether they want to form a union or not. When ZeniMax workers tried to unionize, Microsoft distinguished itself from some peers by remaining neutral rather than opposing their efforts.

AI has increasingly become a point of contention and negotiation in union contract negotiations. For example, the agreement reached in September between Hollywood writers and studios includes provisions that the union says will prevent writers from being forced to use software like ChatGPT, AI-powered tools to undermine writers’ credibility. Stop using generated content and let the association use the challenge. The authors’ work to train an AI system.

–With assistance from Dina Bais.

