Microsoft advances towards $575

In the dynamic field of cloud computing, Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is charting an ambitious course toward a $575 target by 2024, supported by Azure’s stellar revenue growth, strategic artificial intelligence integration, and growing market dominance.

As the cloud market evolves and the US economy changes, Azure’s performance comes to the fore, underscoring Microsoft’s strength in this area. This growth story is not just about numbers; This is a testament to the integral role of Azure in the intelligent cloud segment, with revenues expected to grow to $24.3 billion in Q1FY24.

This narrative highlights how Microsoft’s forward-looking investments and strong services portfolio have positioned Azure as a long-term player in the cloud market amid a constantly changing economic landscape.

Azure is a long-term game

Azure revenue growth has been a standout factor for Microsoft, consistently posting impressive numbers. In the first quarter, the Intelligent Cloud segment reported revenues of $24.3 billion, representing a notable 19% increase year over year, primarily driven by Azure (up 21%).

Additionally, broader Microsoft Cloud revenue grew 24% to an impressive $31.8 billion. In the long term, intelligent cloud revenues are projected to grow 17% year-over-year to $88 billion in 2023. Intelligent cloud represents 41.5% of Microsoft’s total revenue in 2023 compared to 37.8% in 2022, reflecting its growing vitality in Microsoft’s topline.

Additionally, consistent revenue growth also confirms Azure’s strong market presence and demand for cloud services. The rapid expansion of the software is in line with the global shift toward cloud computing. Microsoft’s ability to capitalize on this trend by offering a broader suite of cloud solutions has contributed to significant growth in Azure revenues. Therefore, the company’s continuous investments in infrastructure, strong service offering and technological advancements have strengthened its market position.

Favorably, Azure held 23% of the global cloud market share as of the third quarter, up from about 21% in the year-ago period. Azure’s continued market share growth proves its ability to attract more organizations to migrate their workloads to Microsoft’s cloud.

Additionally, Microsoft’s substantial investment ($11.2 billion) in enhancing AI in Azure services reflects its strategic focus on leveraging the technology. Integrating AI into different layers of the technology stack increases productivity and increases operational efficiency for customers. The company’s collaboration with giant AI units like OpenAI, Meta Platform (NASDAQ:META) and Hugging Face further strengthens its AI capabilities.

Azure’s versatility is reflected in its diverse customers across sectors such as healthcare, finance, manufacturing, and technology. Notable companies such as PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP), Vodafone (NASDAQ:VOD), Atrium Health, Northwestern Medicine, and SingHealth leverage Azure’s capabilities, demonstrating its relevance across a variety of industries.

For example, introducing specialized solutions such as Dragon Ambient Experience in health care exemplifies Microsoft’s focus on developing industry-specific solutions. Additionally, the company’s success in catering to specific areas, such as finance, by offering solutions to migrate Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) databases to Azure highlights its strategic partnerships.

Additionally, Azure’s ability to support SAP (NYSE:SAP) workloads for companies like Brother Industries (BRTHY), Haines (NYSE:HBI), and ZEISS (CZMWF) shows its reliability and ability to handle enterprise-level cloud services. Emphasizes versatility.

At the bottom line, the improvement in Microsoft Cloud’s gross margin percentage to 73% in the first quarter demonstrates Azure’s ability to generate significant returns. Fundamentally, the improvement, excluding accounting estimate changes, reflects the platform’s ability to manage costs and increase profitability while meeting growing demand for cloud.

Finally, despite scaling up AI infrastructure to meet growing demand, Azure demonstrated better margins, a key factor in maintaining profitability while expanding services. As a result, Intelligent Cloud’s operating income is expected to increase by 14% during 2023 from 2022 levels.

Last but not least, Microsoft’s forward-looking approach and focus on operational efficiency while investing in cloud and AI opportunities bodes well for Azure’s future growth. Expectations for continued revenue growth of 17% to 18% year over year for Intelligent Cloud in Q2 2024 ($25.1 billion to $25.4 billion) A strong trajectory for Azure expansion (26% to 27% revenue growth year over year) Gives indication of. Overall, anticipating steady Azure revenue growth, supported by new workload trends and increased AI contributions, shows the platform’s potential for continued growth.

Fundamental dominance in the cloud market

Azure’s substantial market share and growth comes from its diverse cloud services, such as Infrastructure-as-a-Service, Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS).

Global IT spending could grow by 8% to reach $5.1 trillion in 2024. Based specifically on increased cloud spending (due to increased prices and usage), the software and services sectors may experience double-digit growth in investment. Specifically, spending on data center systems could experience a 9.5% increase in 2024.

Although generative AI is not expected to have a positive impact on IT spending until 2025, the current focus lays the groundwork for future growth. As mentioned earlier, Microsoft has invested heavily in AI research and development, integrating the software’s capabilities into its products and services to absorb the potential impact.

Specifically, global public cloud end-user spending could follow a rapid growth path, up nearly 20% year over year, from an estimated $563.6 billion in 2023 to an estimated $678.8 billion in 2024. This increase is primarily attributable to cloud vendor price increases and increased usage. So, as cloud spending increases, Microsoft’s Azure takes advantage of this trend.

Fundamentally, the fragmented growth of the cloud market suggests that specific sectors are poised for substantial expansion. IaaS is expected to lead end-user spending growth, with an impressive rate of 26.6% projected in 2024 and PaaS follows with a projected growth rate of 21.5%. Thus, Microsoft’s diverse service portfolio, including Azure Virtual Machine, Azure Kubernetes Service, and Azure App Service, positions it strategically to capture growth in these high-growth segments.

Additionally, the prominence of industry cloud platforms is an important trend. Gartner estimates that by 2027, more than 70% of enterprises (compared to less than 15% in 2023) will leverage enterprise cloud platforms to accelerate growth. These platforms integrate SaaS, PaaS, and IaaS services to meet industry-specific demands, which aligns perfectly with Microsoft’s strategy.

Thus, Microsoft’s recognition as a leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Distributed Hybrid Infrastructure underscores its strength in providing cloud-native infrastructure characteristics for distributed deployments. Azure Arc, Azure Kubernetes Service and Azure Stack HCI demonstrate Microsoft’s focus on providing adaptable, unified control plane solutions across a variety of deployment scenarios.

Ultimately, this leadership position strengthens the company’s reputation and capability in facilitating distributed infrastructure, increasing its attractiveness to businesses seeking flexible and scalable cloud solutions. As a result, this could continue to benefit Microsoft’s revenue growth in the long term.

The downside lies in the macroeconomic outlook

On the downside, due to the industry’s focus on cost control, operational efficiency, capital restrictions (due to weak stocks and bonds) or margin issues, most CIOs are experiencing change fatigue, hesitant to invest in new projects and initiatives. This will delay IT spending which may increase till 2025.

Therefore, forecasts suggest that business investment may experience a relatively low growth rate of 1.75% in 2024. However, despite this trend, Microsoft’s diverse portfolio across software, cloud services and AI positions it as a flexible player in an environment where businesses may delay investments. In new projects.

On the positive side, according to Goldman Sachs, there are expectations for a further reduction in the pace of inflation (reaching 2.5% to 3%) in 2024. Low inflation can have a positive impact on business spending, potentially freeing up resources for investment in upgrading their IT infrastructure.

Finally, due to positive trends in inflation and the labor market, the US economy is now associated with a lower probability of recession in 2024, at 15% in the third quarter of 2023 compared to 35% in the first quarter.

Technical Outlook: Target $575 by 2024

Microsoft’s stock price experienced a rapid recovery and new highs during October and November. However, the formation of a Doji candle reflects market indecision, allowing prices to go in either direction.

On the downside, the price could reach the pivot level of $347 by the end of 2023 or, in the case of a Santa Claus rally, it could reach $416. Any negative developments or the most pessimistic scenario could reach the dynamic support level (52-week exponential moving average) at $307.

On the positive side, based on the current momentum the price could reach $575 (derived from Fibonacci retracement) by the end of 2024. Most importantly, the 52-week EMA can be a guide during the trend. Collectively, the moving averages indicate a strong buy position for the stock price.

Assessing relative valuation, at the current price-earnings ratio of 36, Microsoft’s stock is fairly valued compared to US cloud peers. On an absolute basis, Microsoft’s stock is valued at about 13% higher than the historical average (five-year) price-earnings ratio of 32. Therefore, new bulls can take advantage of the potential decline in stock price that may follow the formation. Of two candles.

take away

Despite potential macroeconomic challenges, Microsoft’s diverse portfolio, including software, cloud services and AI, positions it as a resilient contender in the industry. The projected decline in inflation and lower likelihood of a recession in 2024 could further boost business investment in IT infrastructure, which would benefit Microsoft’s Azure platform.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

