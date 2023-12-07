Microsoft-Activision deal asks new questions from appeals court

(Bloomberg) — Activision Blizzard Inc. was acquired by Microsoft Corp. The $69 billion acquisition was raised by an appeals court that was reviewing the Federal Trade Commission’s challenge to its decision earlier this year to approve the deal.

Jennifer Sung of the appeals court in San Francisco repeatedly pressed Microsoft’s lawyers on whether the company’s plan to release Activision titles on the cloud in addition to video-game consoles adequately addressed antitrust concerns.

“It’s not really competitive,” Sung said at the hearing. “It may benefit some consumers, but you can’t compare the benefit to some consumers with the competitive effect.”

Microsoft and Activision completed the largest gaming deal to date on October 13, after a nearly two-year battle with global regulators. After several days of hearings, Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley rejected the FTC’s bid to block the deal in July. But the FTC hasn’t given up its fight, pursuing both an appeal and an in-house trial that will begin after the court’s decision.

Since the companies completed their merger in October it is too late for the appeals court to block the deal. But a favorable FTC ruling could boost its chances in internal proceedings overseen by an administrative law judge.

A victory there could allow the regulator to kill the deal, a move that could lead to even more litigation. While rare, such actions are not unheard of. The agency is already trying to reverse Illumina Inc.’s 2021 purchase of cancer detection startup Grail.

Wednesday’s arguments lasted about 90 minutes – double the allotted time – as the judges peppered the lawyers with questions.

Judge Daniel Collins said Microsoft appears to be the market leader in both subscription and cloud-based gaming.

The judge highlighted evidence in a related private lawsuit over the deal brought by gamers that indicated the Xbox maker hoped to “put Sony out of business.” The plaintiffs in that case argued their appeal before the same panel immediately before the FTC.

Judge Danielle Forrest made similar comments, focusing on Redmond, Washington-based Microsoft’s strength in the cloud market.

“Microsoft is going to be the first to get there, and it’s going to be big there because it has, you know, the best infrastructure,” Forrest said. Microsoft is “going to make decisions to make sure that it remains the top dog in that market forever.”

Microsoft lawyer Rakesh Kilaru said the FTC is changing its arguments in the lawsuit over the summer. He said the FTC had not previously argued that Microsoft’s purchase would create a monopoly in cloud and subscription gaming and should not be allowed to do so now.

Instead the agency argued that Microsoft would prevent rival online and console-based gaming services from gaining access to Activision content, he said.

“There is no evidence in the record that that position would harm competition,” he said.

FTC attorney Imad Abyad turned his attention to Corley’s decision, arguing that he resolved factual disputes in his opinion rather than issuing a ruling, which would have temporarily blocked the deal and allowed the agency’s in-house trial. Allowed to walk.

“The district court should not draw conclusions on disputed evidence,” he said. “If there is conflicting evidence, that is enough to grant relief.”

The FTC wasn’t the only regulator that had problems with the deal. The UK Competition and Markets Authority initially sought to block the merger, but reconsidered its case after the Corley decision and instead reached a settlement with the companies.

Collins pressed Abyad on whether the UK settlement – ​​where Microsoft agreed to sell Ubisoft Entertainment SA the cloud rights to Activision games released over the next 15 years – was not enough to address US antitrust enforcers’ concerns.

“We don’t know if this will apply in the US,” Abyad said. “We don’t know whether this will be enough to mitigate the losses in the US market, unlike the UK market.”

