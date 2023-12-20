Microsoft 365 Co-Pilot is set to provide a generative AI revenue boost

Microsoft shares are up 55.6% YTD, compared with the Nasdaq Composite’s gain of 43.3%. (Photo by David , [+] Baker/Getty Images) getty images

Microsoft (MSFT) will begin leveraging the recent launch of its generic AI-powered 365 Copilot for enterprise customers in 2024. Priced at $30 per user per month, the new AI assistant is set to deliver incremental revenue growth.

Driven by AI enthusiasm, Microsoft shares, which recently traded at $373.25, are up 55.6% YTD versus a 43.3% gain for the Nasdaq Composite. In late November, the stock reached a new record high of $384.30.

Morgan Stanley’s recent CIO survey was upbeat about Microsoft’s performance in key secular AI topics. It is clear that the company has massive scope to monetize generative AI across its vast product portfolio. HSBC sees generative AI as a demand catalyst for many Microsoft products.

A survey of reseller partners conducted by JPMorgan revealed considerable optimism about 365 Copilot, with massive adoption expected by the customer base within the next 30 months. Nearly 40% of the Fortune 100 attended an early preview of the product.

Macquarie estimates that Microsoft can generate incremental annual recurring revenue (ARR) of approximately $7.3 billion from 365 Copilot by the end of fiscal year 2025 (June), based on an estimated initial adoption of 5% (approximately 20 million users). According to the firm, by FY’26, the Copilot portfolio of products could generate revenues of $9.1 billion and earnings of 49 cents per share. Macquarie believes Microsoft shares are undervalued based on Copilot’s profit potential. The company recently raised its Microsoft price target to $430 from $405.

The main goal of 365 Copilot is to make employees more productive in the workplace. Working with users, the tool is able to write reports, compose emails, generate meeting summaries, recommend follow-up actions, and convert written content into a visual presentation with just one click. It is estimated that users can save approximately 15 to 30 minutes per day with 365 CoPilot, freeing up five to 10 hours a month to complete other tasks.

Large language models (LLMs) hosted in the Microsoft cloud via the Azure OpenAI service form the core of 365 Copilot. These LLMs are trained on huge amounts of organizational data. They generate responses to user prompts (statements or questions using natural language as part of a chat session) based on their training and understanding of the context. As users interact with prompts, LLMs gain more context. They refer to their knowledge base just like humans do.

The orchestration layer of 365 Copilot is an important part of the overall process. This tool works directly with various Microsoft applications using the search functionality for information retrieval by feeding the user signals. Microsoft Graphs adds additional information about relationships and activities centered around an organization’s data. For example, 365 CoPilot can easily find information on a particular contract by going back into old emails, notes, and files.

Piper Sandler called the release of 365 Copilot an “iPhone moment” for Microsoft and said the tool demonstrates the company’s first-mover advantage in generative AI. The firm notes the similarity to the Microsoft cloud opportunity which began in 2008 and has grown into a revenue franchise of more than $125 billion. Piper believes Microsoft’s AI push could ultimately yield a long-term opportunity worth more than $100 billion. Its revenues will exceed $10 billion within three years.

Prior to the release of 365 Copilot, in October Microsoft reported strong fiscal Q1 (September) results, with total revenue increasing 13% to $56.52 billion, exceeding the consensus of $54.55 billion. Microsoft Cloud revenue of $31.8 billion increased 24%, faster than FQ4’s 21% growth. Azure revenue grew 28% in constant currency, up 100 basis points sequentially and exceeding guidance of +25% to +26%.

The market appreciated the superior performance of Azure’s FQ1. Goldman Sachs reported that Azure’s growth acceleration from the June quarter was the first positive sequential turnaround for the business since FQ3 (March) of FY’22. Goldman raised its Microsoft price target to $450 from $400, saying its thesis of Azure growth re-acceleration is working, driven by increased generative AI workloads as well as lower impact from cloud cost optimization. Is.

More than 18,000 organizations now use Azure OpenAI service, up from 11,000 last quarter. In FQ1, AI-based services added 300 basis points of growth in Azure, up from 100 basis points of growth in the previous quarter. Bernstein raised his Microsoft target to $406 from $400, noting the strong performance of Azure and bullish prospects for 365 Copilot.

In October, Loop Capital gave Microsoft a ‘Buy’ rating with a price target of $425. The firm says Microsoft’s growth is set to accelerate thanks to two of its most strategic businesses: Azure and generative AI products. Loop said Microsoft has positioned itself to benefit from large enterprises that prefer to buy pre-packaged generative AI solutions and independent software vendors that are building generative AI packaged solutions using Azure OpenAI.