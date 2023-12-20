Micromobile.com removed from Nasdaq. techcrunch

Micromobility.com, formerly Hellbiz, was delisted from Nasdaq on Monday as a result of the company’s non-compliance with the stock exchange’s listing rules, according to a regulatory filing.

Competitor Bird – the only other shared micromobility company to brave the public markets – was also delisted from the stock exchange in September.

The company’s common stock and warrants were suspended from trading early Wednesday.

Micromobility.com was delisted from the stock exchange for failing to maintain a share price of at least $1 and failing to comply with Nasdaq’s minimum stockholders’ equity requirement for continued listing.

The company’s stock has struggled to stay in compliance since going public through a special purpose acquisition merger in 2021. In March, the company issued a reverse stock split to bring the price back into compliance, so the gains didn’t last long. Micromobility.com also recently said it intends to seek approval for another reverse split at a special meeting of stockholders to be held in January 2024. That meeting has been postponed, as have moves to conduct another reverse split.

Micromobility.com said in its filing that it will apply to have its common stock and warrants quoted for over-the-counter trading. Following Bird’s delisting in September, the company also opted to move its stock to the OTC markets. Bird recently released layoffs and its third quarter earnings suggest the company may be close to filing for bankruptcy.

Micromobile.com says its transition to OTC markets “will have no impact on the company’s business or operations.” The startup’s rebrand is aimed at a push toward retail — Micromobility.com opened its first brick-and-mortar store in Soho, New York City, in September and has an e-commerce site that includes a selection of e-scooters, e-bikes, and more. Small selection included. , helmets and water bottles.

The startup’s earnings show that a company posted revenue of $1.5 million in the third quarter on a net loss of $9.5 million. The balance sheet also shows that Micromobility.com’s liabilities, $61.7 million, far outweigh its assets, $9.4 million.

The company’s shares closed at $0.44 on Monday.

The delisting of Micromobility.com comes as the shared micromobility industry finds itself in turmoil. SuperPedestrian closed last week and is exploring the sale of its European business. After selling Spin to Bird a few months ago, Tier Mobility issued a third round of layoffs in November this year.

