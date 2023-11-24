Microbial ‘dark matter’ still eludes Earth astrobiologists

Inside Gruta do Natal, a network of underground lava caves on the Azores island of Terceira bruce dormini

Somewhat similar to astronomical dark matter (it is thought that about 80 percent of all matter in the universe is invisible matter), so-called microbiological ‘dark matter’ on Earth is as much of an enigma as its cosmic namesake.

Biological dark matter represents newly discovered microorganisms that have never been observed before, much less scientifically classified in any way, shape, or form. Most of this Earth-based microbial dark matter is usually found only in volcanic lava caves or underground caverns.

“We’ve found that things that look completely non-biological in caves contain huge amounts of microbial diversity, including huge amounts of what we call dark matter,” says Diana Northup, a geomicrobiologist and research scientist at the New York University in Albuquerque. Professor Emerita at the University of Mexico, told me. At a recent conference on subsurface life. “They are microorganisms that we cannot classify until they are studied,” she says.

Such biological dark matter is uncovering a whole new realm of subsurface life.

To that end, last month’s European Astrobiology Institute conference was entitled life in the subsurfaceAn international group of researchers gathered on the island of Terceira in the Azores archipelago to grapple with some of the most fundamental questions facing microbiologists. That is, how did life begin on Earth? And what do we really know about Earth’s own microbial biosphere? The reality is not much.

The Azores are located in the mid-Atlantic at the convergence of three tectonic plates, which is believed to be the source of most of the volcanism that formed the islands. And the island of Terceira is a center of this underground biological research.

When I first started studying microbiology, there were 11 phyla of bacteria, now there are more than 100 phyla of bacteria, says Northup. (In biology, an individual phylum is a major taxonomic classification that ranks just below a kingdom.)

To illustrate her point, Northup says that when she takes people into caves, they often don’t even realize they’re looking at a wall of microbes. To look at some of these microorganisms, he and his colleagues use portable scanning electron microscopes that operate at magnifications up to 3000. Such magnification is needed to see microorganisms larger than a tiny fraction of the width of a human hair.

The lesson is that in Earth’s caves, at least, bare rocks are often not biologically bare, as Northup pointed out in his conference presentation.

Azores caves are a treasure trove of underground life

Astronomers are fascinated by the Azores’ network of volcanoes and their underground habitats because they offer clues to how future missions to the Moon and Mars will search for microscopic fossils beneath the surface.

Caves on Mars are likely to have persisted for much longer than those on Earth.

Penelope Boston, a geomicrobiologist and astrobiologist at NASA Ames Research Center, told me via email that caves on Mars exist in a much cooler geological and hydrological environment than Earth and are consequently much more ancient. On Earth, she says, with our dynamic erosion and subduction processes, some geological features may persist for as long as those on Mars.

Boston says that in addition to the lava tubes and craters that we see exposed on Mars, there are undoubtedly cavities that have no present-day openings, but may contain and preserve ancient biosignatures and important climate history data.

If we can find caves on Mars that are old enough, is it possible that we might find microscopic fossils?

If we eventually find such traces in the subsurface environment on Mars, Boston says, they will require considerable analysis to be able to say whether they were once alive. But she says the same is true for very ancient potential traces of life on Earth, you just go “eureka!” when you see them. Can’t say.

Author inside a lava tube in Gruta do Natal on the island of Terceira in the Azores bruce dormini

When will NASA start exploring caves on Mars?

Boston says work is underway in various research groups inside and outside NASA to develop robotic approaches to difficult terrain, including caves. She says, If everything goes according to NASA’s current lunar plans, I can imagine that our Artemis program will provide us with an engineering test bed for developing advanced robotic cave access within the next twenty years.

Finding life on Mars may not be obvious

Northup says, in the beginning, we did a lot of research on the things you came across in our caves. We need to pay attention to things that aren’t so obvious, she says, because if we do find life on Mars, it probably won’t be as obvious as microbial mats.