SAN DIEGO, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Material Design is pleased to announce the latest release of its world-leading material simulation environment, Media. The Medea 3.8 release includes a wide range of enhancements: from machine learning and materials informatics to the latest innovations in microstructure fabrication tools and density functional theory.

Dr. Erich Wimmer, Chief Scientific Officer and Chairman of the Board of Materials Design, said of the new Medea release:

“In terms of Material Design’s machine learning offering, Medea 3.8 provides access to VASP 6.4.2, comprehensive access to VASP’s machine-learning force field (MLFF) capabilities (which take ab initio molecular dynamics calculations to the next level. is) coupled with several additional enhancements. We are especially excited to announce the availability of the “Polymer Expert” de novo design module in Media 3.8.

Medea Polymer Expert was developed in collaboration with Dr. Joseph Bicerano, author of the renowned P3C polymer property method. This allows you to find content with the desired properties in a repeat unit space of over one million entries. Being integrated into the Medea environment, Polymer Expert is extremely efficient and intuitive.

A list of the major enhancements in the Media 3.8 release is provided in the Media Software release Media 3.8 – From Micro to Macro! (materialsdesign.com).

Dr. Wimmer added, “It has been a pleasure to watch the evolution of Medea over the past few years, and Medea 3.8 is particularly satisfying for me. We have extended and enhanced many of the capabilities that Material Design provides access to. These cutting-edge methods are developed by world-leading researchers, empowering customers to achieve diverse objectives in materials science. We serve chemists, physicists, engineers and materials scientists who are exploring bio-derived polymers, are improving batteries, optimizing processes and energy sources and gaining many insights into materials along the way. Our customers continually benefit from the increased productivity provided by the Medea environment and the entire Material Design team. Express our enthusiasm for scientific support.

About Material Design

Materials Design, Inc. is the leading nuclear simulation software and services company for materials. Materials design helps customers in many diverse industries design and optimize materials and processes, predict material properties, and generate value through innovation. The company is dedicated to providing efficient access to the world’s leading nuclear and electronic scientific simulation methods.

MEDIA is Materials Design’s advanced software environment for nuclear materials modeling, used by thousands of customers at more than 700 institutions worldwide. Scientists and engineers in industry and research institutions rely on Medea to simulate the properties of materials and understand a variety of phenomena. Medea helps users create better products while saving valuable research and development time and costs.

Medea integrates world-leading structural databases (over 980,000 total entries), electronic structure programs (VASP, Gaussian, MOPAC), molecular dynamics (LAMMPS) and Monte Carlo methods (GIBBS) with a number of powerful building, editing and analysis tools. Is. An integrated environment that allows the creation of efficient workflows. Its innovative high-throughput (HT) capabilities enable the exploitation of computational resources.

